Entrepreneur Bookstore

10 Little-Known Books to Add to Your Entrepreneur Bookshelf
What's on your night table?
Nathan Chan | 4 min read
3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books
Self-Publishing

Did you know that giving more books away can actually help you increase sales in the long run? Read on.
Ken Dunn | 5 min read
The Ultimate PR Cheat Sheet: Creating a Strategy, Crafting a Press Release and Handling the Media
Starting a Business

Getting publicity isn't that hard if you follow the steps in our smart publicity guide.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
How to Nail a Sales Presentation
Ready for Anything

Follow these steps -- both before and during -- to create and deliver effective sales presentations.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
The ABCs of Inventory Control
Starting a Business

Read on to learn what to buy, when to buy it, how much to buy and how to track it.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
The Basics of Buying a Business Opportunity
Starting a Business

If you're thinking about buying a biz opp, this quick guide will tell you what you're getting yourself into.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Should You Start a Business From Scratch or Buy an Existing Business?
Starting a Business

Find out the pros and cons of two different strategies for being your own boss.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?
Ready for Anything

Read our expert advice on whether a part-time or full-time business is in your future.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Writing a Business Plan
Project Grow

These instructions will help you craft the best business plan possible, one section at a time.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
How to Get Publicity for Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Finance

Media coverage for your crowdfunding project will help attract backing and build brand awareness. Learn how you can get the press interested in your project.
Sally Outlaw | 5 min read
Entrepreneur Bookstore is the online store for leading small- to midsized-business publisher Entrepreneur Press.

Entrepreneur Press specializes in quality paperbacks and ebooks that focus on the entrepreneur in us all. Addressing the diverse challenges at all stages of business, each Entrepreneur Press book aims to provide actionable solutions to help entrepreneurs excel in all ventures they take on. Whether starting and operating a business, leading people or companies, building a brand, engaging customers, or investing for the future, the books and ebooks published by Entrepreneur Press help individuals achieve success both in business and in life.

The book authors and experts published by Entrepreneur Press are well-respected resources within their trade whose work, including how-to book excerpts, articles and tips, can often be read in notable print and online publications including Entrepreneur.com. Many are successful entrepreneurs themselves drawing upon their successes and failures to provide practical, in-the-trenches strategies for all knowledge levels. To learn more about the authors of Entrepreneur Press and shop their latest titles, visit entrepreneurbookstore.com.

