3 Leadership Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video) Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
- The best leaders don't worry about who's doing the most talking in a conversation or meeting. They focus on the direction of the conversation instead.
- Where is the line between management and friendship? As a boss, it's fine to be friendly with your team, but it's important to ensure that it doesn't impact your judgment -- or the decision to do what's right and fair.
- Take time to understand every facet of your company, no matter how big or small your team is, by taking on some entry-level responsibilities every once in a while. (Bill Gates once answered a tech support call at Microsoft, and he crushed it.)
For more actionable advice, check out Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership, on sale now.