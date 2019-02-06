3 Leadership Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video) Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.

By Hayden Field

  • The best leaders don't worry about who's doing the most talking in a conversation or meeting. They focus on the direction of the conversation instead.
  • Where is the line between management and friendship? As a boss, it's fine to be friendly with your team, but it's important to ensure that it doesn't impact your judgment -- or the decision to do what's right and fair.
  • Take time to understand every facet of your company, no matter how big or small your team is, by taking on some entry-level responsibilities every once in a while. (Bill Gates once answered a tech support call at Microsoft, and he crushed it.)

For more actionable advice, check out Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership, on sale now.

Hayden Field

Entrepreneur Staff

Associate Editor

Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

