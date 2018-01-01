Exploring New Markets

More From This Topic

Who Knew There Is a Market for a $15,000 Vibrator?

The 25-karat gold, celebrity-endorsed sex toy tells us a great deal about evolving values and consumer markets.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
The Best Location for Your Startup Is Where Your Customers Are
Location

What draws venture investor interest? Traction.
Jeff Harbach | 1 min read
From Cupcakes to Muffins: How Baked by Melissa Plans to Find Sweet Success Once Again
Exploring New Markets

On top of cupcakes and macarons, the New York bakery chain just added muffins to its offerings.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Why You Won't Be Playing Super Mario Bros. in VR Anytime Soon
Technology

While Nintendo is investigating virtual reality technology, it is focusing on its forthcoming NX console until VR becomes more mainstream.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Must Know Before Entering New Markets
Exploring New Markets

Considering Cuba? Iran? Instead of feeling overwhelmed, check out these three pieces of advice to get you started.
Konstantin Makarov | 4 min read
9 Lessons Explorers Can Teach You From Their Impossible Expeditions
Entrepreneur Mindset

Draw inspiration from stuntmen, aviators, mountain climbers and other opportunists who conquered against the odds.
Adam Toren | 8 min read
How Investors Value New Category Creation
Investors

Nakul Mandan, investor at Lightspeed Venture Partners, talks about the dynamics of investing in companies that are building new market categories.
Anthony Kennada | 8 min read
The Challenges of Doing Business in Cuba
Cuba

Relations are thawing, but entrepreneurs should tread carefully.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
Why Even Startups Need to Find New Markets for Established Products
Exploring New Markets

Companies work so hard to develop a loyal customer base they often overlook how tweaking marketing strategy could develop an entirely new segment.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read
What Uber Has Learned About Expansion, Hurdles and Growing Pains
Uber

In this video, Uber East Coast general manager Meghan Verena Joyce talks about the company's road to success.
Catherine Clifford | 15+ min read
