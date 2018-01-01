Financial Projections

More From This Topic

Why Believing Your Own Projections Is Risky Business
Financial Projections

Why Believing Your Own Projections Is Risky Business

A growing number of tech giants have missed targets and have re-evaluated projections. As a result, they've been forced to slow hiring or initiate massive layoffs.
David Mandell | 7 min read
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time
Project Grow

4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
8 Secrets to Credible Startup Financial Projections
Investors

8 Secrets to Credible Startup Financial Projections

Investors can't really evaluate any new business, but they can assess the logic behind your numbers, and compare that logic to their experience and rational business norms.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders
American Apparel

American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders

The embattled retailer warned investors could face 'substantial or total losses' of their investments.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors
Financials

18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors

Investors don't buy what they can't read.
David Teten | 7 min read
5 Signs You Are Ready to Start Up Even If You Don't Think So
Entrepreneur Coaching

5 Signs You Are Ready to Start Up Even If You Don't Think So

Past a certain point, more preparation is just stalling.
Michael Noice | 6 min read
6 Ways to Make Financial Forecasts More Realistic
Financial Projections

6 Ways to Make Financial Forecasts More Realistic

When starting your business unbounded optimism is essential but keep it in check when making forecasts.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
4 Money Mistakes Made by Businesses That Are Always Short on Funds
Money Management

4 Money Mistakes Made by Businesses That Are Always Short on Funds

Cash-strapped businesses that adopt transparent accounting and disciplined spending often find they have more cash than they realized.
Andrew Cravenho | 4 min read
Have a Scary Box of Receipts in Your Office? This Startup Wants to Help You Quickly Organize Your Finances.
Accounting

Have a Scary Box of Receipts in Your Office? This Startup Wants to Help You Quickly Organize Your Finances.

Financial management platform BodeTree is rolling out a feature that allows small-business owners to skip the shoebox full of receipts, skip the accounting software and go directly to a clean, sorted financial dashboard.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
2 Things Entrepreneurs Should Not Worry About
Startups

2 Things Entrepreneurs Should Not Worry About

You will find yourself answering "I don't know" to two questions. And that's quite OK.
Greg Shugar | 6 min read
