Forecast the Economy Better with This Product

According to Forrester, 79 percent of sales organizations miss their sales forecasts by more than 10 percent, even during times of economic prosperity. When you're relying on stale sales data, spreadsheets piled on top of one another, and an endless sea of metrics sold every second of the digital age, getting a clear view of the health of your sales and what's ahead can be near impossible.

"One of the biggest challenges in forecasting is the lack of transparency throughout the process," said John Judge, Senior Vice President of Sales, Crayon.co. "There is too much 'I think' and 'I feel' in trying to understand the status of an opportunity, and key information could be hidden in any number of systems or spreadsheets."

To help sales organizations get a more reliable picture of what really matters, there's a new product that's proving itself with one impressive case study after another. Gong Forecast helps companies increase their sales forecast accuracy while saving significant amounts of time.

With Gong, you can achieve better revenue predictability across the board, the company says. Gong Forecast provides you with a holistic view of the health of a prospective deal and pipeline risk based on real customer interactions across phone, email, web conferencing, and other touch points. Capturing and analyzing the actual substance of customer interactions can enable your team to learn more about how deals are progressing, potential red flags, and insights to get them closed. With Gong Forecast, sales teams have realized significant improvements in forecast accuracy and time spent forecasting, while decreasing labor-intensive tasks and reliance on spreadsheets and other tools with incomplete, outdated information. Companies using Gong Forecast have reported an 87 percent decrease in the number of sales reps using spreadsheets during the forecasting process.

"We spend 60 percent less time forecasting with Gong Forecast, so we're able to spend more time creating winning strategies on our opportunities versus hours rolling up the numbers each week," said Judge. "The increased visibility gives us much-improved trust in the numbers right up to Board level."

More than 3,000 companies, including LinkedIn, Slack, Virgin Pulse, and Zillow, use Gong as their platform for their sales and customer-facing teams. Gong's expanding product portfolio built on top of the Gong Reality Platform enables companies to optimize their go-to-market strategies across the entire customer journey, from deal execution and forecasting, to coaching and strategic initiatives, to guided selling and prospecting

