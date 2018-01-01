FMCG

How This Entrepreneur is Winning Indian Consumers With His Yogurt Delight
Creative Entrepreneur

A foodie by passion, it didn't take him much time for this entrepreneur to think of designing something well within his comfort zone
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
How these Biscuit Barons are Munching On a Pack of History
Legacy

Earlier assumed as a sick man's diet, biscuits today have become break-time munchies.
Sugandh Bahl | 5 min read
India's Largest Fabric Whitening Company Knows Consumer is King
FMCG

Marketing gimmicks cannot make up for the quality of product, feels Ullas K Kamath
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Duo is Rewriting the Future of Grooming
Grooming

Here are the two-bearded men from Ahmedabad, who are getting you attuned to keeping a beard as the norm of neo-civilization.
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
The CEO Who Managed One of the Biggest FMCG Crises in Decades
CEOs

The company rose like the phoenix from the ashes to become the market leader, yet again, in a short span of six months
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest
CEOs

From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
This Billionaire Company was Made in Nepal
CEOs

'The earthquake in Nepal had changed our lives and the life of our group. The whole group has dedicated itself to rebuild the country.'
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
Will Indian SME Sector Benefit From GST?
GST Impact

The FMCG sector is expected to benefit the most due the government's focus on reducing taxes on products of mass consumption
Sunil Gupta | 5 min read
This Third-gen Entrepreneur Revived His Own Venture From Bankruptcy
Growth

"I Had to Take Risk to Survive Because there was Nothing to go Back to"
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
How these Friends Grew a Small Company Into A Global Brand
Growth

Aditya Agarwal and Manish Goenka went to the same school and college and are best buddies like their fathers.
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
