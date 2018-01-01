Food Startup

Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Corie Brown | 3 min read
Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different
The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
Biz Carson | 4 min read
Why VCs Are Devouring Food Startups
Investments in food ventures are heating up. Here's what's making investors bite.
Corie Brown | 4 min read
