Foodtech
Funding
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers
Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
More From This Topic
News and Trends
Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato
Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Foodtech
#7 Reasons Why Food-tech Startups are Booming in India
Food-tech companies that have managed to survive are now able to focus on providing better services and retaining customers
Foodtech
How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive
This company is now focussing only on its positives
Startups
This Japanese Billionaire Wants to Change the Face of Indian Agriculture
The serial investor wants to address the larger issues of food production and quality in India
Sports-Related Businesses
This Entrepreneur Started Futsal Tourneys in India with American and European Footballers
The Founder of world's largest futsal organizing company had earlier co-founded foodtech and fintech start-ups
Brand Building
Rebranding: What Does It Teach an Entrepreneur!
Roadrunnr bought TinyOwl, and post the deal Runnr went live with its Food Delivery app in July
Food Businesses
Why A Low Tech Industry Is Going High Tech
Utilizing New Technologies to Streamline Operations
News and Trends
Are Good Times Back for Foodtech Startups? Swiggy Scores Series D Funding
Swiggy raised $15 million in a Series D funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors also participated in this round
Foodtech
The Demise Of FoodTech Startups In India
Another one bites the dust!
Food Tech
Digital food community Food Talk India turns cravings into unique experience
Hyper local mobile app Food Talk India allows you to discover dishes and restaurant around you.