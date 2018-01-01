Foodtech

More From This Topic

Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato
News and Trends

Swiggy Tightens Its Belt to Take on Zomato

Swiggy has gone on to raise USD 100 Million in Series F Funding
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
#7 Reasons Why Food-tech Startups are Booming in India
Foodtech

#7 Reasons Why Food-tech Startups are Booming in India

Food-tech companies that have managed to survive are now able to focus on providing better services and retaining customers
Rocky Mohan | 5 min read
How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive
Foodtech

How This Poster Boy of Foodtech Kept the Hunger Game Alive

This company is now focussing only on its positives
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
This Japanese Billionaire Wants to Change the Face of Indian Agriculture
Startups

This Japanese Billionaire Wants to Change the Face of Indian Agriculture

The serial investor wants to address the larger issues of food production and quality in India
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Started Futsal Tourneys in India with American and European Footballers
Sports-Related Businesses

This Entrepreneur Started Futsal Tourneys in India with American and European Footballers

The Founder of world's largest futsal organizing company had earlier co-founded foodtech and fintech start-ups
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Rebranding: What Does It Teach an Entrepreneur!
Brand Building

Rebranding: What Does It Teach an Entrepreneur!

Roadrunnr bought TinyOwl, and post the deal Runnr went live with its Food Delivery app in July
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Why A Low Tech Industry Is Going High Tech
Food Businesses

Why A Low Tech Industry Is Going High Tech

Utilizing New Technologies to Streamline Operations
Helgi Hermannsson | 3 min read
Are Good Times Back for Foodtech Startups? Swiggy Scores Series D Funding
News and Trends

Are Good Times Back for Foodtech Startups? Swiggy Scores Series D Funding

Swiggy raised $15 million in a Series D funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors also participated in this round
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
The Demise Of FoodTech Startups In India
Foodtech

The Demise Of FoodTech Startups In India

Another one bites the dust!
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read
Digital food community Food Talk India turns cravings into unique experience
Food Tech

Digital food community Food Talk India turns cravings into unique experience

Hyper local mobile app Food Talk India allows you to discover dishes and restaurant around you.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.