How Foursquare Became a Jukebox Hero by Helping This Company Target Bar-Goers
TouchTunes, a digital jukebox company, has incorporated Foursquare software into its app, so it can push notifications to users when they're at the bar and send them personalized song suggestions.
More From This Topic
Foursquare
Foursquare Raises $45 Million and Gets New CEO
Execs say the changes 'reflect Foursquare maturing.'
Apps
Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App
The partnership is being facilitated by Button, a New York company that strengthens deep linking between complementary apps.
Growth Strategies
Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Shutting Out the Noise
In a conversation at TechCrunch NY, the co-founder and CEO spoke about not letting chatter about his company affect his point of view.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.
The recurring rumors, floated again today by Techcrunch, could mark a bid by Yahoo to ramp up its mobile prowess.
Growth Strategies
Twitter and Foursquare Team Up to Let You Tag Your Location in Tweets
The new feature gives users the option of including their location in posts.
SXSW
Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)
These fun facts and figures reveal everything from some of the now incredibly successful companies that initially launched at SXSW to what attendees are eating and drinking while in Austin.
Benefits
Free Helicopter Ride, Anyone? 40 Awesome and Absurd Tech Company Perks. (Infographic)
While many of these benefits are just good policy, others definitely fall into the 'over-the-top' camp.
Apps
This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet
Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.
Foursquare
Can Subway Ads Bring Mainstream Users to Foursquare?
Reviving a once-hot app is tricky. Foursquare, the darling of mobile check-ins, is hoping to lure new users in the old-fashioned way: with ads.
Rebranding
With a New Direction, Foursquare Rolls Out a New 'Superhero' Logo
The location-based social networking platform continues its rebranding efforts with a new logo.