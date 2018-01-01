Gender Bias
3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM
Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
VC Funding
Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide
But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says
One in five senior leaders is a woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
Discrimination
Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men
Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Artificial Intelligence
These Entrepreneurs Are Taking on Bias in Artificial Intelligence
Meet the founders, data scientists and researchers trying to make sure the algorithms that increasingly run our lives are free from bias.
Cynthia Nixon's Thermostat Request Is One Many Working Women Can Relate to
The New York gubernatorial candidate's team asked that the room for tonight's debate against sitting governor Andrew Cuomo be set at 76 degrees.
How Women Should Be Championing Female Leadership, Post #MeToo
Rebalancing the gender power dynamics in our businesses and our workplaces doesn't equate to advocating for the rise of women and the fall of men.
Hiring
6 Common Hiring Practices With Unintentional Bias
These slip-ups are in fact common primarily because the underlying bias is accidental.
4 Proven Ways Women in Male-Dominated Fields Can Establish Themselves and Feel Fulfilled at Work
The gender gap in technical professions is wide, but when companies aren't working to close it, women can take steps to try to change the culture.
Starbucks
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes
Don't end up like Starbucks with its nationwide closing for anti-bias training. Devote the up-front time needed to make sure employees get it right.
Why You Should Read Job Listings Extra Carefully Before Deciding Whether You're a Fit to Apply
Your subconscious could tap into key indicators of company culture, but it could also hold you back from your dream career.