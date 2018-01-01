Gender Bias

3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM

Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
Company Holiday Party This Week? In the Era of #MeToo, Exercise ... Ca...
Holiday Parties

Jay Starkman | 7 min read
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

Career Contessa | 7 min read
The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach

Anna Redmond | 5 min read
Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

Ellevate | 5 min read

Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide
VC Funding

But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
Lisa Schiffman | 8 min read
Women Are Still Not Being Offered Management Positions at Equal Rates, But There's Hope, Sheryl Sandberg Says

One in five senior leaders is a woman, according to LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men
Discrimination

Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
These Entrepreneurs Are Taking on Bias in Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Meet the founders, data scientists and researchers trying to make sure the algorithms that increasingly run our lives are free from bias.
Liz Webber | 15+ min read
Cynthia Nixon's Thermostat Request Is One Many Working Women Can Relate to

The New York gubernatorial candidate's team asked that the room for tonight's debate against sitting governor Andrew Cuomo be set at 76 degrees.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How Women Should Be Championing Female Leadership, Post #MeToo

Rebalancing the gender power dynamics in our businesses and our workplaces doesn't equate to advocating for the rise of women and the fall of men.
Rebecca Angus Smith | 7 min read
6 Common Hiring Practices With Unintentional Bias
Hiring

These slip-ups are in fact common primarily because the underlying bias is accidental.
Kristen Hamilton | 6 min read
4 Proven Ways Women in Male-Dominated Fields Can Establish Themselves and Feel Fulfilled at Work

The gender gap in technical professions is wide, but when companies aren't working to close it, women can take steps to try to change the culture.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes
Starbucks

Don't end up like Starbucks with its nationwide closing for anti-bias training. Devote the up-front time needed to make sure employees get it right.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 5 min read
Why You Should Read Job Listings Extra Carefully Before Deciding Whether You're a Fit to Apply

Your subconscious could tap into key indicators of company culture, but it could also hold you back from your dream career.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
