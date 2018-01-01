Getting Fired

More From This Topic

3 Lessons I've Learned After Being Fired 3 Times
3 Lessons I've Learned After Being Fired 3 Times

Little else stokes the entrepreneurial fire hotter than being laid off by an incompetent boss who gets a bonus for reducing costs.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Killing Bill: The Demise of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News
Killing Bill: The Demise of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News

When one of the most powerful men in media gets fired, it proves that everyone is expendable.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You

Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
What It's Really Like To Get Fired
What It's Really Like To Get Fired

How my rise to the top of the corporate world came down crashing and burning.
Steve Eakin | 6 min read
How to Search Your Soul to Get Through a Crisis
How to Search Your Soul to Get Through a Crisis

When things go wrong, we look around for whom to blame. Often, we could benefit from a mirror.
Lindsay Broder | 4 min read
