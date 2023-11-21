Some Workers Actually Want to Get Fired, According to a New Report – Here's Why Almost a quarter of Gen Z workers surveyed said they would be happy to be laid off.

By Sam Silverman

Getty Images
Businessman celebrating quitting his job and leaving the office.

Some workers are embracing rejection as redirection as they find themselves rooting for their own layoffs, according to Bloomberg.

With unemployment at a 54-year low per the U.S. Department of Commerce and a plentiful job market, with more open jobs than unemployed people according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, being out of work is less daunting for some younger employees who aren't happy in their current roles and are looking for a sign to force a change.

According to a survey by the Harris Poll for Bloomberg News, nearly 20% of Gen Z and 15% of millennials said they would be happy to be laid off at this time.

RELATED: The True Cost of Employee Turnover During a Recession? Your Entire Business. Rethink Your Strategy to Make Your Top Talent Stay.

According to December data from the Labor Department, the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers was at a high of 1.9, and ZipRecruiter found that more than half of new hires found their new roles within a month, according to Bloomberg.

In one instance, Bobin Singh, 26, said he felt of sense of "jubilee" when he was laid off as a social media producer in Los Angeles, he told Bloomberg.

"My New Year's resolution was to work less to have more time to do passion projects," Singh, who now works as a freelance video editor, told the outlet. "Then I got a three-month severance, so I was like, 'The universe is listening.'"

But this year has also been plagued with layoffs from companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, and more than 240,000 tech jobs were lost in 2023, per TechCrunch. Other industries like media have been hit with layoffs as well, including Vice which filed for bankruptcy and laid off nearly 100 staffers, and G/O Media which shuttered their Jezebel publication entirely, laying off 23 employees earlier this month, per Forbes.

RELATED: How Tech Leaders Should Approach Layoffs — and How to Build Trust With Remaining Employees

Some workers have been using this information to prepare for the worst. Josh Lumley, 43, was laid off from Amazon Web Services in January, but he started a new job the following Monday after starting his job hunt a month prior following rumors of job cuts.

"By the time I knew my job was getting cut, I was glad to get laid off," he told Bloomberg. "I feel like I'm a good fit on the new team I'm on now."
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Layoffs News and Trends Getting Fired Business News

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

4 Super Simple Side Hustles That Could Replace Your Regular Wage — Fast

Picking up an extra gig can help you pay the bills, save for retirement and more.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

Leading with Intent: Differences Between Working "On" and "In" Your Business

How to balance both strategies to achieve maximum success.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

From Ham to Desserts to Getaways, These Businesses Boost Thanksgiving Cheer

From delicious turkey dinners to holiday-spirit snacks and shipping services, these franchises are ideal for Thanksgiving and other holidays.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Marketing

These 4 Traits Set Excellent Marketers Apart From Mediocre Ones. Here's How to Make Sure You're Hiring Them.

How to identify truly capable marketers, then drive growth through customer-focused strategy, data-driven decisions and flawless execution.

By John Boitnott
Franchise

Need to Boost Growth? Find Success With These Smart Marketing Strategies

You want more franchisees? Here are some smart ways to attract them with franchise marketing.

By John Lincoln
By Amanda Breen