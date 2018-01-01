Girl Scouts
Why Selling Girl Scout Cookies Made Me the Businesswoman I Am Today
The Girl Scouts teaches young women how to take risks and be entrepreneurial.
More From This Topic
Lessons
Smart Cookies: 5 Business Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Girl Scouts
While not all of us were lucky enough to be Girl Scouts, there's still time to build those skills in the trenches.
Crowdfunding
Girl Scouts Raise $250,000 After Rejecting Donor Who Didn't Want Funds to Go to Transgender Scouts
The Western Washington state chapter of the youth organization has piggy-backed on growing awareness and acceptance of what it means to be transgender.
Sales Strategies
6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie
Those little entrepreneurs have been on to something for decades. Apply these sweet lessons to your business.
Sales Strategies
This Girl Scout Troop Turned a Vacant Warehouse Into a Drive-Thru Cookie Shop
A Girl Scouts executive called the cookie sales program 'the No. 1 business development program for girls in the country.'
Marketing
When You Make Your List of Savviest Marketers, Put the Girl Scouts at the Top
The success of the Girl Scouts' selling diet-busting boxes of cookies, year after year for generations, rates as one of the best marketing programs ever.
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies
After nearly 100 years in the cookie business, the Girl Scouts are still updating their offerings to fit market trends.
Young Entrepreneurs
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Are Now Clickable
Troops will soon be able to hone their entrepreneurial skills on the Internet.
Young Entrepreneurs
8 Lessons This Record-Breaking Girl Scout Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Katie Francis sold 21,477 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year. Here's what she can teach you about entrepreneurship.
Young Entrepreneurs
Talk About Ambition: One Girl Scout Sold 18,000 Boxes of Cookies
Katie Francis of Oklahoma City broke the national record, selling more than 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in seven weeks. Her secret? Commitment.