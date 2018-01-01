Girl Scouts

More From This Topic

Smart Cookies: 5 Business Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Girl Scouts
Lessons

Smart Cookies: 5 Business Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Girl Scouts

While not all of us were lucky enough to be Girl Scouts, there's still time to build those skills in the trenches.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
Girl Scouts Raise $250,000 After Rejecting Donor Who Didn't Want Funds to Go to Transgender Scouts
Crowdfunding

Girl Scouts Raise $250,000 After Rejecting Donor Who Didn't Want Funds to Go to Transgender Scouts

The Western Washington state chapter of the youth organization has piggy-backed on growing awareness and acceptance of what it means to be transgender.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie
Sales Strategies

6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie

Those little entrepreneurs have been on to something for decades. Apply these sweet lessons to your business.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
This Girl Scout Troop Turned a Vacant Warehouse Into a Drive-Thru Cookie Shop
Sales Strategies

This Girl Scout Troop Turned a Vacant Warehouse Into a Drive-Thru Cookie Shop

A Girl Scouts executive called the cookie sales program 'the No. 1 business development program for girls in the country.'
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
When You Make Your List of Savviest Marketers, Put the Girl Scouts at the Top
Marketing

When You Make Your List of Savviest Marketers, Put the Girl Scouts at the Top

The success of the Girl Scouts' selling diet-busting boxes of cookies, year after year for generations, rates as one of the best marketing programs ever.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies
Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies

After nearly 100 years in the cookie business, the Girl Scouts are still updating their offerings to fit market trends.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Are Now Clickable
Young Entrepreneurs

Girl Scout Cookie Sales Are Now Clickable

Troops will soon be able to hone their entrepreneurial skills on the Internet.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
8 Lessons This Record-Breaking Girl Scout Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs

8 Lessons This Record-Breaking Girl Scout Can Teach Entrepreneurs

Katie Francis sold 21,477 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year. Here's what she can teach you about entrepreneurship.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Talk About Ambition: One Girl Scout Sold 18,000 Boxes of Cookies
Young Entrepreneurs

Talk About Ambition: One Girl Scout Sold 18,000 Boxes of Cookies

Katie Francis of Oklahoma City broke the national record, selling more than 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in seven weeks. Her secret? Commitment.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.