You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies to Your Door Through an App

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Girl Scout cookies have long been a cult-favorite American treat, with many counting down until the time of year when they can order their beloved Thin Mints or Samoas or find the nearest table of Girl Scouts selling in-person.

But amid the pandemic, in-person selling options and door-to-door delivery became non-options for many Girl Scouts and prospective buyers.

Thanks to technology and a pandemic-related spike in at-home delivery and pickup options, there’s a new way for cookie lovers to get their hands on this year’s boxes.

Starting this month, Girl Scouts of the USA will team up with food-delivery app DoorDash to provide cookies for pick-up at selected locations or at-home delivery — regardless of whether or not the purchaser knows a Girl Scout to buy through directly.

“As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses,” DoorDash’s VP of strategic partnerships and business development, Shanna Prevé, shared in statement. “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops.”

Related: How Did an 8-Year-Old Sell 32,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies?

Via the DoorDash app or website, interested customers can search “Girl Scouts’ to see if on-demand delivery is available in their area.

Limited areas will be available this month with expanded locations rolling out in February.

The hope is to help Girl Scout Troops to learn more about the “entrepreneurial experience” by partnering them with DoorDash’s team and interface, learning everything from the ordering experience to inventory management.

Customers can also find the nearest booth or Girl Scout Troop to their area by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder starting February 18.

According to NPR, GSUSA usually sell around $800 million of cookies each season (about 200 million boxes.)

Last year, the organization faced a never-before-encountered issue when it reported that over 15 million boxes were unsold, given Covid protocols and the inability to work in-person to sell the goods.

In hopes of making up for unsold boxes and cultivating new excitement around the season, the organization will also be debuting a new cookie this year: Adventurefuls™, which are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored cream and a sea salt sprinkle.

Related: At Girl Scouts, I Earned a Mug That Says, “I’m Thumbody!” Today It Reminds Me Why I’m in Sales.

“We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program,” Interim CEO of Girl Scouts USA, Judith Batty said. “You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box.”