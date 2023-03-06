Why Are These Limited Edition Girl Scout Cookies Being Sold at a 500% Markup?

The new "Raspberry Rally" cookie from the Girl Scouts is already finding its way to eBay.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Courtesy company
Raspberry Rally cookies are for sale online.

How much would you pay for an in-demand Girl Scout cookie?

That's the question being asked of consumers on secondary selling websites such as eBay, where a flavor of Girl Scout cookies called "Raspberry Rally," is seeing a host of listings, according to news reports.

After selling out on official websites, the raspberry-flavor-filled cookie has become a hot secondary market commodity.

A listing on eBay is currently asking $29.99 for one box, which is several times what the typical cookie box costs from the organization (typically about $5) — about a 500% markup. Another Etsy sale posting, which appeared to solicit orders ahead of Girl Scout cookie season for a presale, offered a box of raspberry cookies for $20.98. Insider found a box for $99.99.

(If you're buying cookies from an official Girl Scout site, in some cases, at least, you have to buy at least four boxes, according to Entrepreneur's attempt to buy cookies from Troop 4758, which is also sold out of Raspberry Rally.)

"Wow! Our Raspberry Rally was released online today, and boy did she sell out QUICKLY," the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay wrote in a Facebook post, as Insider noted.

Girl Scout announced the Raspberry Rally cookies in August 2022, along with the lineup of cookies for its 2023 season, which typically starts in January and runs until April, as CNN noted.

"The thin, crispy cookie is a 'sister' cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating," Girl Scouts wrote in the August press release.

The organization decided to only offer the Raspberry cookie as an online product for local chapters to sell to, "enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills," the organization wrote.

Enter: the raspberry ringer. Girl Scouts itself noted the popularity of the cookie. In one email to a troop in New York, it told them that the cookie had "Raspberry Rally cookie sold out in less than a day," per CNN, which said it reviewed the email.

Online, people are commenting about how difficult the cookies are to get:

Others celebrated getting a box:

In an email to CNN, the Girl Scouts expressed disappointment in the secondary-market frenzy.

"When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year," the company wrote.

"Girl Scouts of the USA, your local Girl Scout council, and our licensed cookie bakers cannot guarantee the freshness or integrity of cookies bought through unauthorized sites," it added.

Raspberry Rally. Courtesy company.

But, as CNN noted, eBay didn't say it planned to take down the cookies. "We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking local Girl Scout troops and encourage cookie-seekers to also support their local Girl Scouts… However the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policies," a rep from eBay told the outlet.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Girl Scouts

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all

By Sam Silverman

Franchise

A Breakdown of Shaquille O'Neal's Franchise Ventures

What you should know about the former athlete and 2022 IFA convention keynote speaker.

By Chloe Arrojado

By Amanda Breen

Green Entrepreneur

One Year Later, The War in Ukraine Is Having a 'Massive Environmental Impact'

Russia has targeted electric grids, oil refineries, and nuclear plants, damaging ecosystems, soil, and water. Then there is nuclear radiation.

By Blanca Begert

Business News

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back After 4 Year Hiatus

The iconic show was canceled after its 2018 run amid criticism and low ratings.

By Emily Rella

Science & Technology

Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Marketing. Here's What the Transformation Means for the Industry

Artificial intelligence technology is changing how marketers reach and engage customers. From programmatic advertising to data analysis, AI can help marketers do a better job, but this rapidly evolving field also raises concerns and uncertainties.

By Jessica Wong