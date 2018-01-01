Google Glass
Design
Why Lisn Lost: It Got the Design Right, But It Didn't Get the Right Design.
Most startups are merely solutions in search of problems. You might think you know what your users want, and you might even get the design right by building something beautiful. Unless you start with the right design, however, your startup is as good as scrap.
Google Glass is a form of wearable, hands-free computer developed by Google that was sold as a limited prototype starting in the fall of 2013 and was pulled from the market in early 2015 for further development. The device works by being mounted on the user’s head, like a pair of eyeglass frames, allowing the user to see information displayed on lens as a screen. The user can navigate the device through voice-command and a touch pad located on the side of the frames.