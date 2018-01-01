Housing Prices

San Francisco Rent Is So Insane, This Guy Lives in a Box for $508 a Month
San Francisco

San Francisco Rent Is So Insane, This Guy Lives in a Box for $508 a Month

This illustrator tapped his creativity to create 'a solution that works for me.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
3 Reasons Tech Workers Are Fleeing Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley

3 Reasons Tech Workers Are Fleeing Silicon Valley

Tech professionals, especially when ready to start a family, find many pleasant cities around the nation offer tempting alternatives to the astronomically expensive San Francisco Bay area.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why Facebook Is Offering Employees $10,000 to Live Near HQ
Facebook

Why Facebook Is Offering Employees $10,000 to Live Near HQ

The company's offer is a statement about congestion in Silicon Valley and the shortcomings of remote workers.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
4 Simple Lessons From a Housing Developer Who Redefined a Whole Industry
Real Estate

4 Simple Lessons From a Housing Developer Who Redefined a Whole Industry

WinnCompanies Founder Arthur Winn has spent 40 years revolutionizing the affordable housing industry.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
Game Changer: The First 3-D Printed House Is Coming
3-D Printing

Game Changer: The First 3-D Printed House Is Coming

Just think, you can print up the house of your dreams for less than the cost of other new homes.
Business Insider Staff | 6 min read
3 Alternative Tech Startup Cities With Less Traffic, More Housing (Infographic)
Technology Startups

3 Alternative Tech Startup Cities With Less Traffic, More Housing (Infographic)

Three Western locales previously considered vacation destinations are now alternatives to Silicon Valley life at a much more affordable price.
John Solari | 6 min read
