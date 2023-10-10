Last month, one-bedroom apartments in Oakland experienced a significant decline in rental prices at a 7.2% drop compared to the previous year, marking the most substantial drop among the 100 largest cities in the United States, according to data from Apartment List, per The San Francisco Chronicle.

The median rent for a one-bedroom unit in Oakland stood at $1,430 in September, the city's lowest rental rate since at least 2017, and more than $100 lower than the rental price for last year.

The price drop extended to the broader San Francisco metropolitan area, where there was a smaller year-over-year decrease of 4.3%, putting median rents for a one-bedroom at $2,269, per Apartment List.

San Francisco has faced many challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic, as the downtown area has experienced a retail exodus and ongoing homelessness crisis. However, rent declines are also affecting other major metropolitan areas.

Related: American Eagle Sues Westfield for Security 'Failures' and 'Broken Promises' That Let a San Francisco Mall 'Deteriorate Into Disarray'

In September, Portland's rental growth declined by 5.5% compared to the previous year, according to Apartment List, with the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment standing at $1,223 — down from about $1,290 in 2022. Like San Francisco, Portland has grappled with crime-related challenges and retail exodus. Last month, Nike announced it would permanently close a factory store in Portland due to ongoing theft. Other retailers like Walmart and REI have also announced they would shut down stores in the area this year.

Another major city that experienced rent decline was Austin, with a 6.4% drop compared to September 2022. Austin's significant drop comes after its rapid increase in home building permits in 2022, the fastest of any U.S. city, which has created an imbalance of too much supply and insufficient demand.

Related: While Rent Prices Dropped Around the Country in March, Manhattan Hit a New Record High