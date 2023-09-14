American Eagle Sues Westfield for Security 'Failures' and 'Broken Promises' That Let a San Francisco Mall 'Deteriorate Into Disarray' The lawsuit alleges Westfield allowed the property to deteriorate and become a hub for criminal activity, resulting in more than 100 security incidents in the American Eagle store between May 2020 and May 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • American Eagle claims that Westfield neglected security measures and management duties outlined in the clothing brand's lease agreement, leading to various security incidents.
  • This lawsuit comes amid a retail exodus in San Francisco's Union Square district.

American Eagle, a prominent clothing brand with a significant presence at Westfield's San Francisco Centre on Market Street, has taken legal action against the former operator of the mall, accusing it of allowing the property to "deteriorate into disarray" and become a hotbed for criminal activity, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The lawsuit contends that between May 2020 and May 2023, more than 100 significant security incidents occurred within the American Eagle store.

American Eagle alleges that Westfield, the co-owner and operator of the mall, neglected essential security measures and basic management duties stipulated in the clothing brand's lease agreement.

Employees have subsequently been subjected to a range of security incidents, including "gun violence, physical assaults, burglaries, and robberies," since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020. The lawsuit also says that "on multiple occasions" patrons "brandished firearms while verbally assaulting the store's employees."

Related: Elon Musk Calls San Francisco 'Post-Apocalyptic' as Another Major Retailer Leaves Due to Crime

Filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday, the lawsuit demands "all actual and compensatory monetary damages" due to the alleged breach of contract concerning mall security and maintenance, as outlined in American Eagle's lease agreement that extends until 2028.

In June, Westfield announced that it would transfer control of its San Francisco shopping center on Market Street to its lender, citing "challenging operating conditions" as the reason.

"Westfield cannot walk away from the harm that it has caused without consequence," American Eagle's lawsuit states. "It must be held accountable for the damages caused by its failures and broken promises."

This lawsuit emerges amidst a series of setbacks for San Francisco's Union Square district. Since 2019, more than 90 retailers have closed up shop in San Francisco's Union Square area, according to the San Francisco Standard.

As for the mall on Market Street, several businesses, including Nordstrom and Cinemark movie complex, have closed their doors in Westfield in recent months.

Related: 'Never Going Back to the Way It Was': Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Has a Grim Outlook on a Once Bustling Downtown
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

San Francisco News and Trends Lawsuits American Eagle

Most Popular

See all
By Madeline Garfinkle
Franchise

This Entrepreneur's Franchise Made More Than $1 Million This Year — And it All Started Because of a Devastating Water Leak

A homeowner saw a disaster, but this entrepreneur saw a gap in the market — and a franchise opportunity.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Amazon Is Boosting Pay for Contracted Delivery Drivers—Starting as Soon as Next Month

The company is raising the average hourly rate for delivery drivers to $20.50 by mid-October.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Ankle-Monitored Anna Delvey Brings Fashion Week to Her Apartment Rooftop While on House Arrest

Delvey and PR pro Kelly Cutrone hosted a fashion show atop Delvey's East Village apartment building.

By Sam Silverman
Devices

Make Business Travel Easier With This 3-in-1 Charging Cable, Only $16.99

It comes with cables that can support USB-C, Lightning, and MicroUSB devices.

By Entrepreneur Store