Indian entrepreneurs

This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off
CEOs

This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off

Abrol spent much of his professional life overseas spending 19 years in American Express.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
CEO of this French Company is 'Eyeing' The Indian Market
CEOs

CEO of this French Company is 'Eyeing' The Indian Market

he French lens maker company, Essilor broke all its previous records and mounted a new growth juncture when Sagnières took over as CEO in 2012.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Dumping Discounts, Playing The Experience Part In e-Commerce
CEOs

Dumping Discounts, Playing The Experience Part In e-Commerce

He has also driven significant strategy engagements including global growth for Indian majors, growth within India and India entry strategy for MNCs.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Bend It Like Entrepreneurs!
Yoga

Bend It Like Entrepreneurs!

From Daniel Loeb to Russell Simmons, the Yoga fever is high on entrepreneurship.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives
Expert Speak

How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives

As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation
Rajeev Banduni | 4 min read
Top #6 Indian Entrepreneurs Who Wooed Bollywood Beauties
Bollywood

Top #6 Indian Entrepreneurs Who Wooed Bollywood Beauties

The list of India's coolest business founders and CEOs tying the knot with industry head-turners is a long one.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
'Indian Entrepreneur Must Not Depend on the Government'
Entrepreneurship

'Indian Entrepreneur Must Not Depend on the Government'

Subramanian Swamy bats for liberal policies for SMEs; says most important thing for India is innovation.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now
Online Businesses

This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now

Hemrajani believes the next 4-5 years are going to see a massive inflection point of growth.
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
PM Modi to envisage 'New Age India' for Entrepreneurs at Global Business Summit
Conferences

PM Modi to envisage 'New Age India' for Entrepreneurs at Global Business Summit

GBS is expected to attract global visionaries, thinkers and business leaders from 20 countries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Girls Don't Have to be Little Miss Perfect Says This Woman Entrepreneur
Women empowerment

Girls Don't Have to be Little Miss Perfect Says This Woman Entrepreneur

The ability to delegate is key believes Bahl. "I would call it the delegative act."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
