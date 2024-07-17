You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Subhash Dandekar, the visionary behind Camlin, passed away on July 15, 2024, in Mumbai at the age of 86. Dandekar was an innovator who transformed Camlin into a beloved brand, known for its high-quality stationery and educational products, found in almost every household in India. The businessman passed away at 7 AM on Monday. His passing marks the end of an era for an iconic brand that has left an indelible mark on countless childhoods across the country.

Subhash Dandekar and his brother, Ganesh Parashuram Dandekar, originally founded the Camlin Group of Industries in 1931. In its early years, the brothers began by selling ink powder locally, which quickly gained popularity as demand for their product surged in the Indian market.

After observing the market and the demand for ink, Subhash sought to leverage the company's expertise in ink and ventured into colored drawing inks, which were quickly embraced by cartoonists and designers. Observing the growing demand, he felt the need to master the skills and technology of color production, which was not easy for him. However, to acquire these skills, Subhash embarked on a journey to Glasgow to study color chemistry. After completing his course, he returned home, established a laboratory, and diligently formulated colors tailored for the Indian market and the rest is history.

Under Subhash's leadership, the company expanded from selling basic stationery items to art supplies and high-quality school materials, stationery items and office supplies. He was the heart of the company and played a significant role in transforming Camlin into a global brand. In 2011, Japan's Kokuyo acquired more than 50 per cent stakes in Camlin, enabling its presence in international markets. He began serving as the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin.

Dandekar's significant contributions and leadership extended beyond Camlin. From 1990 to 1992, he served as the President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA). His advocacy for preserving values and navigating India's transition to an open economy left an indelible mark. His legacy goes beyond business; he touched thousands of lives through his social initiatives, art, and entrepreneurship.

Following the news of Dandekar's passing, many were shocked and felt an emotional connection with him. Several politicians and industry competitors expressed their condolences. Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared an emotional note on X, "With the death of senior entrepreneur Subhash Dandekar, who set up the Camlin industry, we have lost the grandfather figure who brought fame to the Marathi industry world. Subhash Dandekar not only built the Camlin industry but also added color to the lives of thousands of youths by providing employment. He gave great priority to the preservation of values. While growing the industry, they preserved value and people. He always insisted that labor should have dignity. He set an exemplary example of how a Marathi man can build an industry with his skills and hard work. With his death, the new generation lost a mentor. We share in the grief of his family. May his family get the strength to bear this suffering, this prayer to God! Om Shanti."

Dandekar is survived by a son and a daughter; his wife passed away two years ago.