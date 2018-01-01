Inspirational Quotes
Inspirational Quotes
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
8 Inspirational George Clooney Quotes on Leadership, Failure and Staying Humble
The actor-slash-entrepreneur has some words of wisdom for entrepreneurs.
Inspirational Quotes
The 15 Most Inspirational John Lennon Quotes
Imagine all the wisdom.
Project Grow
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder
The cosmetics tycoon provides lessons on the importance of passion and perseverance.
Project Grow
8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh
While he might seem all fun and games, there's much to learn from the beloved late-night host.
Project Grow
9 Inspiring Quotes From Self-Made Billionaire and Spanx Founder Sara Blakely
Seeking inspiration? Sara Blakely's entrepreneurial story will motivate you.
Project Grow
8 Larry Ellison Quotes to Inspire Success and Innovation
Oracle's billionaire co-founder has a few things to teach you on being a business leader.
Project Grow
'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain
The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Project Grow
9 Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Growth From Pinterest Co-Founder Ben Silbermann
For some motivation, check out these quotes from the Pinterest entrepreneur.
Business
6 Pieces of Timeless Business Advice From Ford, Hamilton, Rockefeller and More
Here's what entrepreneurs can learn from some of the wealthiest and most successful individuals of their time.
Project Grow
Feeling Stuck? Here Are 10 Amelia Earhart Quotes to Inspire You to Follow Your Dreams.
For her birthday, here are 10 quotes from 'the first woman to fly the Atlantic.'
Everyone can use some inspiration sometimes -- especially hard-working entrepreneurs. Inspirational quotes are words that motivate, elevate, spur and, yes, inspire ideas and actions great and small. Words that rouse and encourage can come from anyone, but often they’re born from dynamic public figures and risk takers.