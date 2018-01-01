Inspirational Quotes

8 Inspirational George Clooney Quotes on Leadership, Failure and Staying Humble
The actor-slash-entrepreneur has some words of wisdom for entrepreneurs.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
The 15 Most Inspirational John Lennon Quotes
Imagine all the wisdom.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder
The cosmetics tycoon provides lessons on the importance of passion and perseverance.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
8 Jimmy Fallon Quotes to Motivate You -- and Make You Laugh
While he might seem all fun and games, there's much to learn from the beloved late-night host.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
9 Inspiring Quotes From Self-Made Billionaire and Spanx Founder Sara Blakely
Seeking inspiration? Sara Blakely's entrepreneurial story will motivate you.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
8 Larry Ellison Quotes to Inspire Success and Innovation
Oracle's billionaire co-founder has a few things to teach you on being a business leader.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain
The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
9 Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Growth From Pinterest Co-Founder Ben Silbermann
For some motivation, check out these quotes from the Pinterest entrepreneur.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
6 Pieces of Timeless Business Advice From Ford, Hamilton, Rockefeller and More
Here's what entrepreneurs can learn from some of the wealthiest and most successful individuals of their time.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Feeling Stuck? Here Are 10 Amelia Earhart Quotes to Inspire You to Follow Your Dreams.
For her birthday, here are 10 quotes from 'the first woman to fly the Atlantic.'
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Everyone can use some inspiration sometimes -- especially hard-working entrepreneurs. Inspirational quotes are words that motivate, elevate, spur and, yes, inspire ideas and actions great and small. Words that rouse and encourage can come from anyone, but often they’re born from dynamic public figures and risk takers.
