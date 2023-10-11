He's 81 years strong today. Amitabh Bachchan was known as the 'one man industry' in the 80s, but post his comeback in 2000 with Mohabbatein and KBC, Bachchan went on to create a second inings for himself unlike any other.

He's 81 years strong today. Amitabh Bachchan was known as the 'one man industry' in the 80s, but post his comeback in 2000 with Mohabbatein and KBC, Bachchan went on to create a second inings for himself unlike any other. He is a true testament to the fact that no matter what your age, one can continue to do great work and also reinvent yourself, endearing yourself to new generations who weren't even there when he was at the peak of his career.

Whether its TV, the big screen, advertisements or being a brand ambassador, the 81-year-old has forged on and conquered throughout the last few decades. On his birthday, we look at some of his quotes which can serve as inspiration and learnings for entrepreneurs, businessmen- anyone actually, no matter what their profession or background is, can learn from him. More importantly, through his quotes we get a peek inside the mind of the superstar.

1. I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I'm going to be able to accomplish this feat, get jittery. That hunger and those butterflies in the stomach are very essential for all creative people.

2. Basically I am just another actor who loves his work and this thing about age only exists in the media.

3. It's nothing really. It's the unique presentation that makes me look good in the action scenes. Why did I dare do them? That's a funny question! Why do I act? Why do I breathe!

4. I believe that cinema picks up ideas from society and not the other way round.

5. The best part about being a superstar is that you can wear the most outrageous of clothes and they say 'it's in!'

6. I have never really been confident about my career at any stage.

7. Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life. So challenge the changes. Never change the challenges.

8. The amount of things I have been through and the remarkable ways in which the body has reacted is just phenomenal. No wonder I became religious, because you don't know why something's happening to you and you don't know how you bounced back.

9. Donate and do not talk about it, they say you do nothing for the society; do and talk about it, they say you seek publicity!

10. Everyone must accept that we will age and age is not always flattering.

11. I don't use any techniques; I'm not trained to be an actor. I just enjoy working in films.

12. I have never been a superstar and never believed in it.

13. In my childhood I was obsessed with cameras but could not afford one. After much persuasion my father Harivansh Rai Bachchan bought me a box camera which I treasured for years. Initially I clicked trees and nature and as I grew up started noticing prettier things-motorbike, sleek cars and cool girls. But the hamartia of life is when you desire something you cannot afford it and when you are able to afford it you are too old to use it. Now I don't need all gadgets but it's satisfying to know that at least I can afford them.

14. I sometimes lament the fact that I do not have the benefit of a complete and ailment free body structure.

15. There are many things that I feel I have missed out on.

16. I just lead my life as naturally, as normally as I possibly can. But I can't help it if controversy is hounding me day in and day out. I'm quite amazed sometimes by the way they go about it. I grow a beard and it lands up in the editorial in The Times of India.

17. Frankly I've never really subscribed to these adjectives tagging me as an 'icon', 'superstar', etc. I've always thought of myself as an actor doing his job to the best of his ability.

18. I am not as intelligent as Aamir Khan . I am barely managing to be in front of the camera. There are many people who know marketing well and surely Aamir knows much more than I do.

19. There are large numbers of people in India below the poverty line, there are large numbers of people who lead a meager existence. They want to find a little escape from the hardships of life, and come and watch something colorful and exciting and musical. Indian cinema provides that. So yes, the content of our television and our cinema is escapist in nature because we are there to provide entertainment.

20. It's more instinctive rather than anything else. I don't do the calculated rehearsed kind of approach, and I hope that I can continue that because I believe that instinct is much stronger and greater when you are performing on camera.