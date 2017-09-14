The pop star wants everyone to learn to love themselves.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, or how most know her, Lady Gaga, has taken the world by storm. From performing at the Super Bowl to winning 13 Grammy Awards to her Oscar-winning performances, it's safe to say Gaga has had a successful career. And as the creator of some of today's most popular songs, she's one of the most influential artists, too.

On top of her success as a musician and artist, Gaga has also positioned herself as a voice and advocate on a number of social issues including LGBT rights and her nonprofit, the Born This Way Foundation, which combats bullying.

Known for her eccentric style and out-there personality, Gaga is comfortable and confident with who she is. And she also has much to teach when it comes to having the right mindset, being authentic and discovering happiness too.

Here are 10 Lady Gaga quotes that will inspire you to be your true self.

On mindset

"Sometimes in life you don't always feel like a winner, but that doesn't mean you're not a winner." -- Lady Gaga

On success

"You have to be unique, and different, and shine in your own way." -- Lady Gaga

On happiness

"At the end of the day you won't be happy until you love yourself." -- Lady Gaga

On rejection

"Every time they told me no, I just got stronger." -- Lady Gaga

On motivation

"Even if the whole world turns their back on you, you still have yourself." -- Lady Gaga

On passion

"Ignore all hatred and criticism. Live for what you create and die protecting it." -- Lady Gaga

On leadership

"Kindness is a free currency from a well that will never dry up." -- Lady Gaga

On empowerment

"Once you start being mindful and really going, "Do I actually want that?,' you start to feel empowered and you find your value." -- Lady Gaga

On change

"In order to build strength, you have to usually come from a lot of weakness." -- Lady Gaga

On getting started

"You just have to go back to that greatness, find that one little light that's left." -- Lady Gaga