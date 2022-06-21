Jessica Abo

Starting a Business

5 Questions to Ask Yourself If You're Thinking About Becoming a Health Coach

The chief revenue officer at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition shares how the program works and the myriad of ways you can use a health coaching certification.

Starting a Business

Josh Altman and Matt Proman Are Teaming Up to Disrupt the Real Estate Industry

Serial entrepreneur Matt Proman and real estate mogul and 'Million Dollar Listing LA' star Josh Altman have joined forces to launch BidMyListing.com.

Business News

This Physician Wants to Change the Way You Carry Your Baby

Dr. Lena Shahbandar is a physician and entrepreneur who designed a new baby carrier to help parents and caregivers reduce back and joint pain.

Leadership

How One Entrepreneur Is Bringing Back Old School Hospitality to the Hotel Industry

Hotelier Leo Grika shares his career journey, how he's customizing the hotel experience for guests, and his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Growing a Business

This Entrepreneur Says Forget About Your 'Why' and Focus on Your 'I.F.'

Jessica Abo sits down with the founder of Small Pond Enterprises to discuss why innovative frameworks are so important.

Health & Wellness

This Company Has Donated Computers, Software, and More Than 1 Million Dollars Worth of COVID Tests to Hospitals in Ukraine

The co-founder and co-CEO of Intrivo shares why he traveled to Ukraine to help distribute COVID tests, how he brought laptops to war-torn hospitals, and what you can do to help.

Business News

This Former Teacher Created a Business to Bridge the Gap Between Math and Creativity

The founder of Dasher Creations shares how she's empowering children through her company's Calculate and Create program, and how you can add math and creativity together with your own kids.

Living

2020 in Photos: A New Book Captured the Year that Changed Everything

Christina Hawatmeh, the CEO and founder of Scopio, a community-based image marketplace, talks about her new book, 'The Year Time Stopped: The Global Pandemic in Photos' with Entrepreneur's Jessica Abo.

Health & Wellness

How this Tech Entrepreneur, Biohacker, and Author is Helping Women with Their Periods

The founder and CEO of Flo Living on the future of biohacking and hormonal healthcare.

Fundraising

'Like the Kickstarter of Crypto': This Company Launched a Crowdfunding Platform for Blockchain Projects

Lucas Mateu, the co-founder and CEO of Vent Finance, sits down with Entrepreneur.

Money & Finance

This Successful Shark Tank Entrepreneur Shares His Latest Innovation

The Founder of Ooonimals, Club 44, and the OOO Studio Lab talks about his current projects and what you need to know about the risks and rewards that exist in the NFT space.

