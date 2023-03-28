7 Founders Share Their Favorite Business Tool

From daily planners to CRM software, eight founders sat down with Jessica Abo to share their go-to business tools to save time, money, and stay organized.

learn more about Jessica Abo

By Jessica Abo

From daily planners to content relationship management (CRM) software, eight founders sat down with Jessica Abo to share their go-to business tools to save time, money and stay organized.

Mara Smith, Founder & CEO of Inspiro Tequila

"Inspiro Tequila is an ultra-premium, confirmed additive-free tequila that is easy to drink. We provide a clean spirit option that tastes great and allows you to enjoy the moment. My favorite business tool that allows me to save time is Airtable. I am able to keep all my information in one place organized with different databases on the platform, and it is very easy to use for someone who is low-tech like me."

Megan McGowan, Founder of Lilvil

"Lilvil is a concierge service for parents that enables them to spend time on the things they want to be doing and not on the things they don't, by outsourcing tasks such as finding childcare, scheduling activities for their kids and planning birthday parties. As a startup founder, I wear many hats, including social media manager, so my favorite business tool is Canva because it allows me to have consistent and quality content, and then to create templates that I can hand off to my team."

Kara Venus, CEO of Stella's Way Marketing

"Stella's Way Marketing is a full-service marketing and PR agency. We specialize in small business and nonprofits. We use Canva for inspiration, planning posts, scheduling posts and really everything from logo design all the way through launching a business."

Jennifer Jank, Chief Brain Hacker of Productivity Injection

"We help businesses and their teams pump up profits without putting in more hours. I send emails to my clients and prospects through my CRM system, so that way I can check off the box for automatic follow-up. So a few days after I send the email, I get an automatic email in my inbox reminding me to follow up. And that way nobody ever falls through the cracks."

Laney Harvick, Owner of Harvick Farms

"Harvick Farms is a plant nursery that is located in Cassville, Missouri. We sell quality plants and have free education classes. One of my favorite tools is Zoho Social, which is a content management system that allows you to put all of your content in one program, schedule it out, see who your top users are, identify the peak times and be able to deliver content in the best time possible."

Julia Akinyooye, Founder & CEO of Emmanuel Consulting Agency Inc.

"Emanuel Consulting Agency Inc. is a home care business consulting firm that helps license home care businesses and keeps them in compliance. The tool that I love the most that keeps my business organized is Oney. It has great features like a CRM, a content management tool for your social media, and it also has a project management tool.

Karly Hiser, Founder of Crann Organic

"Crann Organic makes sustainable clothing for kids with sensitive skin. To keep myself organized, I love an old-fashioned planner and nothing is better than a planner made with recycled paper. So while many people rely on technology, I love the old-fashioned paper planner."
Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Staff

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Growth Business Tips Jessica Abo building a business

More from Jessica Abo

7 Founders Share Their Favorite Business Tool

How This Entrepreneur Went Global Without VC Funding

Shaping The Narrative of Your (Personal) Brand is The Secret to Your Success. Here's Why.

How this High School Graduate Became a Real Estate Mogul

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Leaked Documents Show Twitter Has Been Prioritizing 35 'VIP' Accounts

The list reportedly includes a slew of different public figures.

By Emily Rella

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

One of the World's Biggest Alcohol Companies Just Appointed Its First Woman CEO

Debra Crew will lead iconic brands like Guinness, Johnnie Walker and more.

By Sam Silverman