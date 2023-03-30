Want Your Podcast to Make It Past Episode 12? Here's Some Advice.

Michelle Abraham has launched more than 200 podcasts. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share her advice for hosts and producers.

Michelle Abraham is on a mission to help entrepreneurs grow their brands through podcasting. As the founder of Amplifyou, she believes podcasts are the most valuable asset if you want to build relationships and boost revenue.

To date, she's launched more than 200 shows and scaled to a six-figure business. Through her company, she helps entrepreneurs identify their voice and find the confidence they need to get started. "We call it evolving out loud. So as they're getting clear with their vision and their voice, we're able to help amplify them into the world."

Abraham sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how podcasts can replace in-person networking and the one mistake she doesn't want you to make. Click on the video above to watch the full interview.