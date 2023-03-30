Want Your Podcast to Make It Past Episode 12? Here's Some Advice.

Michelle Abraham has launched more than 200 podcasts. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share her advice for hosts and producers.

By Jessica Abo

Michelle Abraham is on a mission to help entrepreneurs grow their brands through podcasting. As the founder of Amplifyou, she believes podcasts are the most valuable asset if you want to build relationships and boost revenue.

To date, she's launched more than 200 shows and scaled to a six-figure business. Through her company, she helps entrepreneurs identify their voice and find the confidence they need to get started. "We call it evolving out loud. So as they're getting clear with their vision and their voice, we're able to help amplify them into the world."

Abraham sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how podcasts can replace in-person networking and the one mistake she doesn't want you to make. Click on the video above to watch the full interview.
Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Staff

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

