How to Find Your Purpose and Power in Your Lowest Moments

After experiencing pressure to conform in the pageant scene and going through a toxic marriage, Kim Gravel found herself alone in a run-down apartment where she says she grew closer to God and discovered her purpose as a talk-show host at a community TV station. The entrepreneur, TV personality and QVC star says she has gained confidence from her own life journey. and now is on a mission to empower women to embrace their beauty, step into their power and purpose and reimagine their lives.

Gravel's book, Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be encourages readers to accept themselves, find empowerment in their lowest moments, and be inspired by relatable stories. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how to deal with people who want to take away your confidence, her advice for parents and reveals why no matter what your age is, the best life is ahead of you, not behind you. To watch the full interview, click on the video above.