jewellery

From Selling Gems to Queens To Building Palaces, This Scion is Taking The Family Legacy Ahead

Born with a 165-year old jewelled inheritance, Siddharth Kasliwal has given a modern twist to hotels with 28Kothi in the land of Maharajas
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
#8 Challenges a Jewellery e-commerce Startup Faces

Jewellery accessories are the most searchable products on e-commerce platforms
Vikalp Bothara | 3 min read
#7 Ways Technology Is Redefining The Jewellery Industry In India

With the introduction of multiple design and manufacturing techniques, the face of the jewellery industry is evolving
Shailen Mehta | 5 min read
How Flea Markets are the Biggest Attraction for Indian Lifestyle Entrepreneurs

From big designers to a creatively wacky entrepreneur, everyone finds a space in these flea markets
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Why Indian Jewellery Designs are Famous in International Market

The uniqueness of the nation lies in the way art is mastered through every object, be it the dexterous work of a sculptor or the efficiency of a jeweller
Kartik Nayyar | 3 min read
Gateway Towards Portrayal of Classy Jewels

Since its establishment, BlueStone has never wanted to be known as a commercial centre.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Points Out Challenges Of Online Jewellery Purchase In India

'Buying ornaments offline involves a prolonged customer engagement, which online platforms don't allow'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Is An Extravagant Pamperer And Breathes Versatility

More than his connect with the glamour world; Santosh Kumar forayed into salon business because he believes it to be recession proof
Entrepreneur India | 4 min read
'Indian Firms Are Only Copying Western Models Of 3D Technology'

The country should start focusing on applications that are very true to Indian situation, said this expert of innovation.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
An Expert's Take On Hurdles Of Online Jewellery Trading In India

These app and website-based jewellery showrooms have e-commerce sites to spoil customers with options.
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
