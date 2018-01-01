Lawsuits

CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
plantlab

The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage

Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst co-founding By Chloe., a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
Samantha Wasser | 7 min read
Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.
Project Grow

When a company copied their invention, Natasha and Fred Ruckel began investigating -- and got an inside look into how products are ripped off.
Michael Kaplan | 15+ min read
Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs
Mergers and Acquisitions

The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson worked with the city of Philadelphia on a grant for public high school students interested in entrepreneurship.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Biohacker Plans to Sue After Authorities Deactivate Transit Pass Embedded in His Hand
Biohacking

The man cut the chip out of the travel card, encased it in biocompatible plastic and had it implanted under the skin on his left hand.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Read Uber and Waymo's Statements After Surprise Settlement in Huge Trade Secrets Case
Uber

It comes a week after a bizarre trial began in San Francisco.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
15 Absolutely Crazy Things That Have Come Out of the Uber vs. Alphabet Trial
Lawsuits

Deliberation over whether to show a clip from the movie 'Wall Street,' an explanation of what the phrase 'jam sesh' means and more.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Check Out the Bombshell Letter in the Uber-Waymo Trial
Uber

This letter delayed the trial between Uber and Waymo.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
