Lawsuits
fortnite
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'
It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
plantlab
CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage
Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst co-founding By Chloe., a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
Project Grow
Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.
When a company copied their invention, Natasha and Fred Ruckel began investigating -- and got an inside look into how products are ripped off.
3 Things To Know
Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Mergers and Acquisitions
How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs
The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Young Entrepreneurs
The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs
Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson worked with the city of Philadelphia on a grant for public high school students interested in entrepreneurship.
Biohacking
Biohacker Plans to Sue After Authorities Deactivate Transit Pass Embedded in His Hand
The man cut the chip out of the travel card, encased it in biocompatible plastic and had it implanted under the skin on his left hand.
Uber
Read Uber and Waymo's Statements After Surprise Settlement in Huge Trade Secrets Case
It comes a week after a bizarre trial began in San Francisco.
Lawsuits
15 Absolutely Crazy Things That Have Come Out of the Uber vs. Alphabet Trial
Deliberation over whether to show a clip from the movie 'Wall Street,' an explanation of what the phrase 'jam sesh' means and more.
Uber
Check Out the Bombshell Letter in the Uber-Waymo Trial
This letter delayed the trial between Uber and Waymo.