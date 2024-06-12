Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk Isn't Suing ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Anymore His decision comes one day after criticizing OpenAI's new partnership with Apple.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk withdrew his lawsuit against OpenAI on Tuesday.
  • In the case, Musk accused the OpenAI team of going back on its original mission of developing AI "for the benefit of humanity."
  • A hearing was supposed to happen on Wednesday so the judge could decide if the case should be dismissed, as OpenAI requested.

Over three months after filing a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of going against its original mission, Elon Musk is dropping the suit.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI but stepped away in 2018 and now owns rival AI startup xAI. He sued OpenAI in late February in California state court, alleging that the ChatGPT-maker was going against its open-source founding principles and creating AI "to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity."

His lawsuit prompted OpenAI leaders to release internal emails he sent from 2015 to 2018 encouraging them to seek funding.

Musk decided to file to dismiss the suit on Tuesday, and the case was dismissed, according to court documents obtained by CNBC. Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The case could have been dismissed without Musk dropping it. OpenAI had already moved to throw out Musk's claims and a judge was going to decide on the matter at a hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco, per CNBC.

Though the case is over, Musk is still publicly calling out OpenAI.

On Monday, Musk criticized Apple's decision to work with OpenAI and bring ChatGPT to the iPhone and said that he would ban Apple devices at his companies.

He wrote, "Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They're selling you down the river."

Musk has previously called out Google, OpenAI, and Meta's AI efforts and raised $6 billion last month for his AI startup.

Related: Elon Musk Threatens to Ban Employees from Using Apple Products
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

