Logos
Rebranding
Papa John's Files Trademark to Lose Its Apostrophe and Spotlights New 'Papas' Who Aren't Its Founder
Grammar is only one tactic the pizza chain is using to distance itself from John Schnatter.
Logos are original symbols or images that represents brands. Logos are an essential part of establishing recognition for a company's brand and differentiating it from other businesses, and is typically protected by a trademark, copyright or both. Logos should be carefully constructed to best represent the key value proposition of a business, as a company's logo plays a large part in communicating its values to customers.