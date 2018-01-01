Machine Learning

How Machine Learning Can Create a More Meritocratic, Less Biased Job Market
Machine Learning

How Machine Learning Can Create a More Meritocratic, Less Biased Job Market

Machine learning-based hiring corrects a traditional process that has prioritized status over skills and background over ability.
Harj Taggar | 6 min read
The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine
Marketing

The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine

Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
Reid Carr | 6 min read
AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us
Artificial Intelligence

AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us

Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
David Niki | 5 min read
5 Tech Trends Content Creators Need to Pay Attention To
Technology

5 Tech Trends Content Creators Need to Pay Attention To

Content creation will continue to evolve and morph, and as a content creator it's vital to stay ahead of the trends.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
Smart City

Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
John Wechsler | 6 min read
Preparing for the Future of AI
Artificial Intelligence

Preparing for the Future of AI

AI is in its infancy but already early adapters are earning better profits than competitors who lag.
Angela Ruth | 4 min read
4 Building Blocks of the In-House Data Science Team You Need
Growth Strategies

4 Building Blocks of the In-House Data Science Team You Need

Know what skills are missing and who can provide them.
Douglas Merrill | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster
Leadership

Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster

Listening to your gut will be much safer if you also listen to the machine crunching the data.
Jacky Chou | 5 min read
Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation
Artificial Intelligence

Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation

Taking a look at not only interactions, but intent.
Reshu Rathi | 4 min read
Think Twice About a Company When You Keep Hearing These 4 AI Buzzwords
Artificial Intelligence

Think Twice About a Company When You Keep Hearing These 4 AI Buzzwords

For every AI company doing groundbreaking work there are a dozen new "know-it-alls."
Vince Lynch | 7 min read
