Machine Learning
Office Tech
Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies
Smart apps and machine learning can streamline crucial processes to efficiently grow your output.
More From This Topic
Machine Learning
How Machine Learning Can Create a More Meritocratic, Less Biased Job Market
Machine learning-based hiring corrects a traditional process that has prioritized status over skills and background over ability.
Marketing
The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine
Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
Artificial Intelligence
AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us
Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
Technology
5 Tech Trends Content Creators Need to Pay Attention To
Content creation will continue to evolve and morph, and as a content creator it's vital to stay ahead of the trends.
Smart City
Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
Artificial Intelligence
Preparing for the Future of AI
AI is in its infancy but already early adapters are earning better profits than competitors who lag.
Growth Strategies
4 Building Blocks of the In-House Data Science Team You Need
Know what skills are missing and who can provide them.
Leadership
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Leaders Make Better Decisions Faster
Listening to your gut will be much safer if you also listen to the machine crunching the data.
Artificial Intelligence
Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation
Taking a look at not only interactions, but intent.
Artificial Intelligence
Think Twice About a Company When You Keep Hearing These 4 AI Buzzwords
For every AI company doing groundbreaking work there are a dozen new "know-it-alls."