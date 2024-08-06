PwC India, the professional services has unveiled a GenAI Experience Lab at their Novus Tower office in Gurgaon.

PwC aims to utilize the facility to explore Generative AI's transformative capabilities. The lab is to provide an immersive experience across various domains and showcase the potential of Generative AI to revolutionize processes with better decision-making.

The company also revealed that the GenAI Lab will feature new hardware to foster creativity and collaboration, along with advanced AI experiments. Visitors to the lab can also engage with award-winning prototypes and interact with PwC's minds behind the innovations to gain insights into the practical applications of GenAI.

Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer and TMT Industry Leader, PwC India on a LinkedIn post asked for users to visit the lab for an immersive workshop multiple visitors or teams can explore 30 plus assets to help spark thinking on how enterprise functions can transform and create competitive advantage for business

Earlier in July, PWC announced an enhanced strategic partnership with Google Cloud to leverage the power of Generative AI (GenAI) to augment enterprise solutions. PwC in a statement said that the partnership combines Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI expertise, including the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, with PwC India's deep industry insights and consulting experience.

The partnership aims to develop a suite of generative AI solutions that will transform key business operations across various sectors, with a special focus on tax, healthcare, and legal services.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India said, "Given the immense capability of Gen AI to create transformative solutions for businesses and communities, we see an opportunity to democratize GenAI for many customers across industries to develop solutions addressing their real-world needs. By integrating Google Cloud's advanced technology with PwC India's deep industry expertise, we aim to create a positive societal impact and also play a part in accelerating India's path toward a meaningful digital future."