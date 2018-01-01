Marketing to Millennials

Millennials Want Transparency and Social Impact. What Are You Doing to Build a Millennial-Friendly Brand?
Believe it or not, money is not always the first thing on millennials' minds.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
5 Tips on How to Successfully Market to Millennial Moms
These moms consume media and shop in ways remarkably different from that of any other segment. What are you doing to reach them?
Diandra Silk | 9 min read
11 Ways to Make Your Next Instagram Marketing Campaign Dazzle
Instagram marketing is part art, part science. Like any experiment, you can always try again.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Why Millennials Aren't the Unsociable Misanthropes Everyone Says They Are
In fact, millennial entrepreneurs love building communities.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Struggling to Market to Millennials? Here Are 4 Tips That Can Help.
The strategies that worked for baby boomers and Generation X just don't work anymore.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Simple Tips You Can Use to Capture the Attention of Millennials
Every business wants to get millennials on its side. Here's how you can do it.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
6 Rules for Meeting Millennial Customer Service Expectations
To capture the enormous purchasing power of millennials and Gen Z, you need to shift your style to match the preferences of these young consumers. It's time to drop the phone and take up the social media mantle.
Jay Baer | 7 min read
A New Airline for Millennials Promises In-Flight VR, Organic Meals and Attendants Wearing White Sneakers
How many white-sneaker-clad flight attendants does it take to serve a millennial? AirFrance aims to find out.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How to Sell to Millennials? Be Radically Inclusive.
Express your diversity values and create an environment where employees and customers alike can do the same.
Rohit Prakash | 5 min read
4 Important Marketing Insights Gleaned From Sprint's New Campaign
Sprint, long known as the less-expensive-but-good-enough cell phone alternative, is rebranding itself as cosmopolitan and youthful.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
