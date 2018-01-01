mortgages

11 Things You Need to Know About Real Estate Negotiations
11 Things You Need to Know About Real Estate Negotiations

Buying a house becomes a dance between buyer and seller as both push and pull for what they want.
Andrea Murad | 7 min read
Refinancing, Refined: Why This Company Is the 'TurboTax for Mortgages'
Refinancing, Refined: Why This Company Is the 'TurboTax for Mortgages'

The archaic mortgage process gets a tech upgrade.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Don't Let Debt Crush Your Financial Dreams
Don't Let Debt Crush Your Financial Dreams

One word will keep half of you from realizing any kind of financial security or independence in your lifetimes: Debt.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
