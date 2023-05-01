Here's Where Average Monthly Mortgage Payments Are The Lowest in The U.S.

Depending on where you live, your monthly mortgage payment can be as low as $1,700 — or as high as $3,600.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

benedek | Getty Images
Row of homes in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.

As the cost of homes has risen over the past two years, so have monthly mortgage payments. And for many, stories of a cooling housing market don't seem to be happening in their neighborhoods.

A new report by business platform and loan marketplace, LendingTree, found that the average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. is $2,317 — a steep increase from the recorded $1,427 in 2021, per data from U.S. Census Bureau's American Housing Survey.

However, depending on where you live, the average monthly mortgage payment can be as low as $1,700 or as high as $3,600.

According to the report, West Virginia had the lowest monthly mortgage payments at an average of $1,700, about $600 below the national average. Followed by West Virginia was Kentucky ($1,711), Michigan ($1,742), and Mississippi ($1,759).

The low monthly mortgage payments are partly due to the low housing prices compared to the rest of the country. West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Mississippi were all among the top 15 most affordable states to buy a home in 2023, according to data from Homebuyer.com.

As for states with the highest monthly mortgage payments, Hawaii led the pack with an average of $3,696 a month — over $1,300 more than the national average, as well as 39.69% of monthly household income going towards mortgage payments.

Related: Housing Is Less Affordable Now Than at the Peak of the 2008 Housing Bubble

Hawaii was followed by California ($3,399), Massachusetts ($3,021), and Utah ($2,891).

To yield average monthly mortgage payments across the country, LendingTree used data from over 1.7 million mortgage offers given to users of the LendingTree platform from January 1 through March 31, 2023, along with income data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Community Survey.

Here are the 10 states with the lowest monthly mortgage payments in 2023:

1. West Virginia

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,700

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 28.22%

2. Kentucky

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,711

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 26.93%

3. Michigan

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,742

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 24.28%

4. Mississippi

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,757

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 30.98%

5. Ohio

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,759

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income:24.96%

6. Iowa

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,768

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 24.53%

7. Indiana

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,771

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 25.72%

8. Oklahoma

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,788

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 28.44%

9. Missouri

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,792

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 25.32%

10. Wisconsin

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,836

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 24.95%

You can see the full list, here.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Housing Prices mortgages Housing market

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Productivity

How Small Business Owners Can Maximize Productivity Despite Limited Budgets and Resources

In today's fast-paced world, maximizing productivity is essential for success. From leveraging technology to implementing smart time-allocation strategies, here are some practical tips and expert insights for small business owners to boost productivity and achieve their goals.

By Jason Miller

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

This $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card Makes a Perfect Mother's Day Gift and Only Costs $14

it might be the exact Mother's Day gift you've been searching for.

By Entrepreneur Store

Data & Recovery

Why Is Cybersecurity Important for Your Business? Neglecting It Could Be Your Downfall.

Understanding cybersecurity's importance for different-sized businesses is crucial. As a leader, you should be aware of the risks that neglect of cybersecurity can bring. Implementing the right strategies by the right people is a core.

By Mykola Srebniuk

Business Models

How Much Do Uber Eats Drivers Make?

Find out how much money Uber Eats drivers can make in this article. Learn about average earnings, expenses and tips for maximizing income.

By Entrepreneur Staff