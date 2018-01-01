Nike

The Case for Corporate Citizenship
Corporate Social Responsibility

The Case for Corporate Citizenship

A corporate conscience is compatible with profit and other values not so easily measured.
Igor Makarov | 7 min read
12 Quotes on Leadership, Passion, Hard Work and More from the Entrepreneur Behind Nike Phil Knight
Inspirational Quotes

12 Quotes on Leadership, Passion, Hard Work and More from the Entrepreneur Behind Nike Phil Knight

Nike's Phil Knight can teach you a thing or two about entrepreneurship.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Online Sales and the Importance of Branding Your Business From Day 1
Branding

Online Sales and the Importance of Branding Your Business From Day 1

One lesson is that the founder of the brand -- unless we're talking Steve Jobs -- shouldn't become the face of the business.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Trust Your Insights More Than Those Big Brands You Envy
Branding

Trust Your Insights More Than Those Big Brands You Envy

Be original, not a copycat.
Jon MacDonald | 5 min read
5 Rules of Marketing That Will Help You Find the Right Niche and Thrive
Marketing

5 Rules of Marketing That Will Help You Find the Right Niche and Thrive

Being first matters more than being better. Just ask Coca-Cola. Better yet, ask Pepsi.
Han-Gwon Lung | 7 min read
Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Is Here and Is Cooler Than You Think
sneakers

Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Is Here and Is Cooler Than You Think

Laces? Where we're going, we don't need to tie laces.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Technology

We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Nike Just Validated What I Already Knew: Golf Sucks
Golf

Nike Just Validated What I Already Knew: Golf Sucks

For everyone seeking an astronomically expensive and frustrating time suck with no health benefit, there is golf.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands
Marketing Mistakes

6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands

In London, a series of Match.com subway ads rubbed consumers the wrong way, and the ads were pulled. Here are some other companies that made some questionable marketing choices.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements
Celebrity Endorsement

Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements

Maria Sharapova is simply the latest star in a long list of high-profile athletes to be dropped by the company.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
