Online Reviews
Online Reviews
Here's How to Get Your Customers to Leave Positive Reviews (And Why You Can't Afford Not To)
If you can get customers to leave you reviews, your business will grow, and your customers will trust you more and more.
More From This Topic
Online Reviews
This Guy Fooled TripAdvisor Into Ranking His Garden Shed the Top Restaurant in London
Online reviews are supposedly the gold standard for judging a business but, seriously, not all that glitters is gold.
Marketing
7 Digital Marketing Strategies for Franchises (Infographic)
Here's how to use the power of search, social media, email and more to increase your visibility.
Online Reviews
Respect People's Right to Review Your Company Online, Even When There's Bitching Involved.
"Asking if a company has ever had a bad review online is like asking if someone's ever been on a bad date," said one president.
Customer Relationship
Damage Control: 6 Ways to Respond to Negative Reviews
Entrepreneurs share what they do when customers tell the world they messed up.
Reputation Management
The Secrets to Successfully Managing Your Company's Reputation
Getting reviews is the first place to start.
Online Reviews
3 Tips for Dealing With Negative Reviews Like a True Entrepreneur
It only takes one harsh review to scare off an untold number of potential customers. How you respond will make all the difference.
Online Reviews
6 Ways to Make Online Reviews Work for Your Business
If you're not already utilizing customer reviews online, you should be. Here are six simple ways to do that.
Reputation Management
Why Facebook and Google Want to Market Your Reputation Online
Social proof is critical when creating influence and trust.
Social Media Marketing
5 Proven Ways to Get More Customer Reviews On Google and Facebook
Effective social media marketing requires strategy and follow through but not a huge budget.
Customer Service
6 Ways Your Customer Service Department Can Generate More Revenue
Your customers love you, but are they improving your bottom line?