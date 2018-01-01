Performance Reviews
It's Time to Reinvent Your Performance Reviews. Your Employees Will Thank You for It.
Businesses have been struggling with ineffective performance review models for decades. A strategy that works? Consider a user-centric platform.
More From This Topic
Female Leaders
How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career
How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
Performance Reviews
Why I Stopped Doing Annual Employee Reviews
Why wait months to discuss problems that matter now?
Performance Reviews
Want Your Employees to Be High Performers? Tie Goals to Rewards Like Extra Days Off or Cold Hard Cash.
Follow these tips to align rewards with goals to achieve high performance.
Performance Reviews
Stop! You're Demoralizing Employees With Reviews! And Frequency Isn't the Reason.
One place to start is to learn the difference between "situational" and "dispositional" feedback.
Relationships
Worried About Your Performance Review? Work Harder on Building Relationships.
Eating your loner sandwich in your cubicle to squeeze in more work won't help your career nearly as much as lunch table laughs with co-workers.
Leadership
Stop Calling It 'Coaching' When All You're Really Doing Is Scolding Your Team
Constructive criticism is perhaps the most important and least common leadership skill.
Employee Feedback
Employee Feedback Is Only Effective If It's Done Right. Here's How to Make Sure It Lands.
Feedback is sometimes hard to hear and to give, but when given in the spirit of support, it is a gift beyond measure.
Performance Reviews
Under Review: Rethinking the Employee-Evaluation Process
If your company does employee reviews on a quarterly basis, you're going to need help keeping track of all those moving parts.
Performance Reviews
How to Coach Your Team with Vertical Reviews
It's time to shake things up, get rid of those standard annual reviews and use a vertical review to help your employees improve their performance.
Collaboration
How Team Review Meetings Can Increase Collaboration
Once you've reviewed past performance, these tips can help your teams work together better in the future.