Performance Reviews

Female Leaders

How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career

How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
Brittany Larsen | 3 min read
Performance Reviews

Why I Stopped Doing Annual Employee Reviews

Why wait months to discuss problems that matter now?
Ximena Hartsock | 6 min read
Performance Reviews

Want Your Employees to Be High Performers? Tie Goals to Rewards Like Extra Days Off or Cold Hard Cash.

Follow these tips to align rewards with goals to achieve high performance.
Kerry Alison Wekelo | 5 min read
Performance Reviews

Stop! You're Demoralizing Employees With Reviews! And Frequency Isn't the Reason.

One place to start is to learn the difference between "situational" and "dispositional" feedback.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Relationships

Worried About Your Performance Review? Work Harder on Building Relationships.

Eating your loner sandwich in your cubicle to squeeze in more work won't help your career nearly as much as lunch table laughs with co-workers.
Tracy Maylett | 5 min read
Leadership

Stop Calling It 'Coaching' When All You're Really Doing Is Scolding Your Team

Constructive criticism is perhaps the most important and least common leadership skill.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
Employee Feedback

Employee Feedback Is Only Effective If It's Done Right. Here's How to Make Sure It Lands.

Feedback is sometimes hard to hear and to give, but when given in the spirit of support, it is a gift beyond measure.
Deb Liu | 6 min read
Performance Reviews

Under Review: Rethinking the Employee-Evaluation Process

If your company does employee reviews on a quarterly basis, you're going to need help keeping track of all those moving parts.
Tony Delmercado | 6 min read
Performance Reviews

How to Coach Your Team with Vertical Reviews

It's time to shake things up, get rid of those standard annual reviews and use a vertical review to help your employees improve their performance.
Riaz Khadem | 7 min read
Collaboration

How Team Review Meetings Can Increase Collaboration

Once you've reviewed past performance, these tips can help your teams work together better in the future.
Riaz Khadem | 5 min read
