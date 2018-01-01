Personal Branding

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Make Your Personal Branding Statement Stand Out
Personal Branding

5 Ways to Make Your Personal Branding Statement Stand Out

If you have a LinkedIn account, you have a brand statement. But does it make you easily discoverable and motivate others to connect?
Mel Carson | 5 min read
7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship
Business Skills

7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship

I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Ellevate | 5 min read
18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence
Personal Branding

18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence

Geniuses can afford to be eccentric, but the merely smart need to look like they are.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Craft Your Personal Brand by Embracing Your Weirdness
Authenticity

Craft Your Personal Brand by Embracing Your Weirdness

Showing who you really are will lead to a deeper connection with your customers.
Gemma Went | 7 min read
How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers
YouTube Icon

How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers

YouTube's queen of crafty tutorials, who has recently launched products at Target, Amazon and other major retailers, connects with fans by sharing intimate details of her personal life.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
The 3 Biggest Mistakes CEOs Make With Their Personal Brand (and How to Turn Those Mistakes Around)
Personal Branding

The 3 Biggest Mistakes CEOs Make With Their Personal Brand (and How to Turn Those Mistakes Around)

Don't wait until you're managing a crisis to decide who you want to be and what values you want your company to espouse.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself
Marketing

3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself

Take it one step at a time. You get nowhere until you put yourself out there.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand

Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand

Research shows that social stereotypes assert women should be more focused on promoting others than themselves – but that isn't going to get us anywhere.
Kristina Libby | 5 min read
Why Your Personal Brand Is Your Product
Personal Branding

Why Your Personal Brand Is Your Product

Make sure your personal brand reflects what you want others to see.
Carlos Gil | 6 min read
The 'Hot Vet' of Instagram Shares What He's Learned About Brand-Building, Human Nature and Pet Allergies With His 1 Million Followers
Instagram Icon

The 'Hot Vet' of Instagram Shares What He's Learned About Brand-Building, Human Nature and Pet Allergies With His 1 Million Followers

Dr. Evan Antin's Instagram account is a mix of animal trivia, eye candy, childhood photos and more.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.