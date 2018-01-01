Personal Branding
Reputation Management
7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis
It takes a solid strategy, self-discipline and patience to reshape public perception.
More From This Topic
Personal Branding
5 Ways to Make Your Personal Branding Statement Stand Out
If you have a LinkedIn account, you have a brand statement. But does it make you easily discoverable and motivate others to connect?
Business Skills
7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship
I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Personal Branding
18 Ways to Showcase Your Intelligence
Geniuses can afford to be eccentric, but the merely smart need to look like they are.
Authenticity
Craft Your Personal Brand by Embracing Your Weirdness
Showing who you really are will lead to a deeper connection with your customers.
YouTube Icon
How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers
YouTube's queen of crafty tutorials, who has recently launched products at Target, Amazon and other major retailers, connects with fans by sharing intimate details of her personal life.
Personal Branding
The 3 Biggest Mistakes CEOs Make With Their Personal Brand (and How to Turn Those Mistakes Around)
Don't wait until you're managing a crisis to decide who you want to be and what values you want your company to espouse.
Marketing
3 Mind Hacks for Overcoming Your Fear of Marketing Yourself
Take it one step at a time. You get nowhere until you put yourself out there.
Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand
Research shows that social stereotypes assert women should be more focused on promoting others than themselves – but that isn't going to get us anywhere.
Personal Branding
Why Your Personal Brand Is Your Product
Make sure your personal brand reflects what you want others to see.
Instagram Icon
The 'Hot Vet' of Instagram Shares What He's Learned About Brand-Building, Human Nature and Pet Allergies With His 1 Million Followers
Dr. Evan Antin's Instagram account is a mix of animal trivia, eye candy, childhood photos and more.