12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
Inspirational Quotes

The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales

An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded

Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Peter Page | 6 min read
10 Cannabis Executives Predict How AG Jeff Sessions' Retirement Will Affect the Marijuana Industry

The future of the marijuana industry could change with anti-cannabis Jeff Sessions out as Attorney General
Susan Gunelius | 6 min read
60-Second Video: Who Made History Last Night?
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Diversity Wins: All of the People Who Made History in the 2018 Midterm Elections

The 2018 US midterm elections, which captured nearly as much attention as a presidential election, was historic on multiple fronts.
John Haltiwanger and Bill Bostock | 6 min read
Marijuana Wins Big in the Midterms

Michigan, Missouri and Utah go legal, North Dakota goes illegal, and other big news from the election.
Jonathan Small | 3 min read
The Mooch: 'Trump Will Legalize Cannabis After the Midterms'

The former White House Communications Director makes a bold prediction. But is it fake news?
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits

A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Utah State Senator Live Streams Taking Gummies for First Time

"I don't think there's a senator that's used marijuana," he says. Then he uses marijuana.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
