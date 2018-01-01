Politics
Hemp Hemp Hooray! U.S. Legalizes Hemp
In an historic day for the cannabis business, President Trump signed into law a bill that makes hemp federally legal.
More From This Topic
Inspirational Quotes
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales
An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded
Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
10 Cannabis Executives Predict How AG Jeff Sessions' Retirement Will Affect the Marijuana Industry
The future of the marijuana industry could change with anti-cannabis Jeff Sessions out as Attorney General
3 Things To Know
60-Second Video: Who Made History Last Night?
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Diversity Wins: All of the People Who Made History in the 2018 Midterm Elections
The 2018 US midterm elections, which captured nearly as much attention as a presidential election, was historic on multiple fronts.
Marijuana Wins Big in the Midterms
Michigan, Missouri and Utah go legal, North Dakota goes illegal, and other big news from the election.
The Mooch: 'Trump Will Legalize Cannabis After the Midterms'
The former White House Communications Director makes a bold prediction. But is it fake news?
As Michigan Awaits Millions in Marijuana Tax Revenue, Massachusetts Still Waits
A tales of taxes in both states reveals the frustrations and benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Utah State Senator Live Streams Taking Gummies for First Time
"I don't think there's a senator that's used marijuana," he says. Then he uses marijuana.