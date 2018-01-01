Product Reviews

Jimmy Kimmel Struck Back at a Detractor on Social Media -- Should You?
Just because entrepreneurs have social media at their disposal doesn't always mean they should use it.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
6 Ways to Make Online Reviews Work for Your Business
If you're not already utilizing customer reviews online, you should be. Here are six simple ways to do that.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
4 Better Ways to Showcase Testimonials for Your Business
Make your existing customers your company's best salespeople.
William Craig | 4 min read
6 Mistakes Your Ecommerce Store Must Avoid
Optimize your site and your customer's experience by finding and fixing these common errors.
Anand Srinivasan | 6 min read
How to Increase Your Mobile App Reviews
Online reviews can make or break your business.
Kimberly de Silva | 4 min read
How Reviews Influence Women's Shopping Decisions (Infographic)
It could be time to clean up your online reputation.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
The Secret to Getting a Popular Blogger to Review Your Product
Here is an email template that will not only help land a product review, but also have the blogger share it with their massive audience.
Ramit Sethi | 1 min read
3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around
Bad reviews often arise because a company attempts to run before it can walk. So, if this is you, don't "run" just yet.
George Chilton | 5 min read
Google Home Review: The Assistant Steps Into Your Living Room
OK Google, what can Home do for me?
Nathan Ingraham | 14 min read
9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions
Headlines and visuals rule. Keep your most compelling content 'above the fold' and make your call to action an unmistakable target.
Mike Taylor | 6 min read
