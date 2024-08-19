Get All Access for $5/mo

Google Pixel Tech Reviewers Face Unexpected 'Brand Love' Fine Print Tech reviewers may have faced a choice between an honest review or one that kept them in Google's good graces.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Last week, Google gave unexpected terms to its Team Pixel reviewers.
  • Tech reviewers may have faced a choice between an honest review or possibly being booted from the program.
  • Google released a statement Friday saying they "missed the mark" with the language.

Google released its new Pixel 9 phone lineup last week, but some reviewers say they faced an unexpected "Brand Love" requirement: They couldn't place the Pixel phones next to competitors, like iPhones, and if they seemed to prefer other brands, Google would stop giving them early access to review units.

The requirement, shared on social media on Friday and over the weekend, applied to creators who are a part of Team Pixel, a program that gives content creators free devices in exchange for reviews.

Now, Google says the requirements were an error.

"#TeamPixel is a distinct program, separate from our press and creator reviews programs," Google communications manager Kayla Geier told The Verge on Friday. "The goal of #TeamPixel is to get Pixel devices into the hands of content creators, not press and tech reviewers. We missed the mark with this new language that appeared in the #TeamPixel form yesterday, and it has been removed."Google Pixel 9 smartphone. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In 2021, Google asked Team Pixel to write "truthful, accurate" reviews with "no specific expectations," but this year's program was more explicit about requiring content creators to favor Google. If they didn't comply, they would lose early access to products, a consequence that could directly impact their business.

"You expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices," the terms stated. "Please note that if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator."

The leaked terms call the authenticity of Pixel phone reviews into question — at a time when the federal government is cracking down on fake reviews.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) banned buying or selling positive or negative reviews in a final rule published last week. The rule, which goes into effect in October, also prohibits fake AI reviews.

The FTC will soon seek penalties of up to $51,744 for every part of the rule a business violates.

"Google did what every other tech company in the back of their heads wishes they could do, which is guarantee some sort of positive press coverage at launch and preseed devices to people who will do that for them," tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, who has over 19 million YouTube subscribers, stated.
