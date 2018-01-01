Rappers

More From This Topic

Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments
Branding

Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments

Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Rapper Nipsey Hussle: From Gang Life to Self-Made Millionaire
Success Stories

Rapper Nipsey Hussle: From Gang Life to Self-Made Millionaire

Andrew Medal sits down with rapper Nipsey Hussle to discuss how gang life catapulted his success, his latest album 'Victory Lap' and his various businesses, including a blockchain-specific startup.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
Streaming

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs
Musicians

3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs

From Nipsey Hussle, to Jay-Z, to Dr. Dre, rappers are showing how they can think bigger than just bars and hooks.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Soulja Boy Is the OG Growth Hacker
Growth Hacking

Soulja Boy Is the OG Growth Hacker

The rapper built his career from scratch through clever digital strategies.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Hip-Hop Icon Timbaland to Entrepreneurs: 'Follow You, Believe in You and Don't Let Hard Times Harden You'
Celebrities

Hip-Hop Icon Timbaland to Entrepreneurs: 'Follow You, Believe in You and Don't Let Hard Times Harden You'

We literally felt the power of the Grammy-winning rapper-producer''s latest project and picked his brain for business tips between organ-jiggling vibrations.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Study Lil' Dicky
Viral Marketing

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Study Lil' Dicky

This unlikely rapper's ability to create one viral video after another is anything but accidental.
Kian | 3 min read
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano

Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Eric M. Ruiz | 5 min read
This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen
Viral Videos

This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen

HTC jabs Apple and Samsung in this hilariously awful rap video.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
6 Rappers Who Are Also Franchisees
Franchises

6 Rappers Who Are Also Franchisees

As Wiz Khalifa allegedly eyes a Nando's chicken franchise, here are six other rappers who can help guide him on his foray into franchising.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.