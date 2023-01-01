Nate Morris

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Chairman & CEO, Morris Industries

Nate Morris is Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries, a privately held conglomerate that leverages the power of business to solve America’s biggest challenges. Morris is the Founder of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT), one of America’s largest waste and recycling companies.

Latest

Emprendedores

5 libros que todo emprendedor debería leer antes de iniciar un negocio

Una selección de libros que me ayudaron a fundar y escalar una startup desde una línea de crédito de $10,000 dólares hasta un negocio de mil millones de dólares.

Thought Leaders

5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read Before Starting a Business

A selection of books that helped me found and scale a startup from a $10,000 line of credit to a billion-dollar business

