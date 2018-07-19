Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'

By Hayden Field

Natt Lim | Getty Images

Chance the Rapper announced on Wednesday that he'd purchased local Chicago news site Chicagoist. But, in the songwriter's trademark fashion, he went off the beaten path to make the acquisition public -- rapping the news in a newly released song.

"I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b------ out of business," he raps in the song "I Might Need Security," one of four tracks he released late Wednesday night.

WNYC, New York's public radio station and Chicagoist's former owner, confirmed news of the purchase early on Thursday. The radio station acquired the -ist network of sites (including Gothamist, LAist and DCist) in February. The purchase came about three months after former owner Joe Ricketts -- billionaire businessman and founder of TD Ameritrade -- shut down the network immediately following newsrooms' vote to unionize.

Related: 3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs

In the lines preceding his announcement, Chance -- born Chancelor Bennett -- airs his frustration with local media, calling out Crain's Chicago Business and the Chicago Sun-Times by name.

"I missed a Crain's interview / They tried leaking my addy," he raps, likely referencing an April Crain's article on his purchase of a $3.7 million condo that also ran listing photos of the property.

Next, he seems to address the Chicago Sun-Times' March 2017 coverage of an alleged past child support dispute. "I donate to the schools next / They call me a deadbeat daddy / But Sun-Times get in that Rauner business / I got a hit-list so long I don't know how to finish," he raps. Bennett's mention of "Rauner" is in reference to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, but it's unclear what he is implying.

Bennett has not yet responded to a request for comment.

As for Bennett's long-term goal for Chicagoist? In a statement, he called the local platform "integral" for the city's news, events and entertainment.

"I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content," he said.
Hayden Field

Entrepreneur Staff

Associate Editor

Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu