The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'

Chance the Rapper announced on Wednesday that he'd purchased local Chicago news site Chicagoist. But, in the songwriter's trademark fashion, he went off the beaten path to make the acquisition public -- rapping the news in a newly released song.

"I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b------ out of business," he raps in the song "I Might Need Security," one of four tracks he released late Wednesday night.

WNYC, New York's public radio station and Chicagoist's former owner, confirmed news of the purchase early on Thursday. The radio station acquired the -ist network of sites (including Gothamist, LAist and DCist) in February. The purchase came about three months after former owner Joe Ricketts -- billionaire businessman and founder of TD Ameritrade -- shut down the network immediately following newsrooms' vote to unionize.

In the lines preceding his announcement, Chance -- born Chancelor Bennett -- airs his frustration with local media, calling out Crain's Chicago Business and the Chicago Sun-Times by name.

"I missed a Crain's interview / They tried leaking my addy," he raps, likely referencing an April Crain's article on his purchase of a $3.7 million condo that also ran listing photos of the property.

Next, he seems to address the Chicago Sun-Times' March 2017 coverage of an alleged past child support dispute. "I donate to the schools next / They call me a deadbeat daddy / But Sun-Times get in that Rauner business / I got a hit-list so long I don't know how to finish," he raps. Bennett's mention of "Rauner" is in reference to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, but it's unclear what he is implying.

Bennett has not yet responded to a request for comment.

As for Bennett's long-term goal for Chicagoist? In a statement, he called the local platform "integral" for the city's news, events and entertainment.

"I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content," he said.