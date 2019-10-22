How T.I. Tries to Set a Good Example While Staying on Top of the Rap Game

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

T.I. (aka Tip Harris) has been a staple in the hip-hop and trap game for the past 15 years. He’s an acclaimed innovator who has sold millions of albums and more than 35 million singles. He’s won three Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Awards, three BET Awards, two American Music Awards and more over the years. He’s worked with Drake, Beyoncé, Pharrell, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Robin Thicke, M.I.A., Lady Gaga and other icons. He’s also an author, an actor and now a podcaster with his own show, expediTIously, at PodcastOne.

On this episode we explore the tension between setting a good example for kids and community, and staying on top of the rap game.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

Related: Building a Brand With One of the World’s Best Rebounders