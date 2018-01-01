Reddit

How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest
Net Neutrality

How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest

On July 12, several organizations and web-based businesses are banding together for an 'Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality.'
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
3 Types of Effective Digital Ads You Haven't Yet Tried
digital advertising

3 Types of Effective Digital Ads You Haven't Yet Tried

Reddit? Outbrain? Taboola? Have you considered these yet?
Nathan Chan | 5 min read
Bill Gates Takes Credit for a Classic Microsoft Game Coming Back, and We're Not Sure If It's a Joke
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Takes Credit for a Classic Microsoft Game Coming Back, and We're Not Sure If It's a Joke

'How many empires do you need?' Gates joked.
Matt Weinberger | 2 min read
19 Companies and Industries With Radically Awesome Parental Leave Policies
Benefits

19 Companies and Industries With Radically Awesome Parental Leave Policies

The Ironworkers union now offers female workers up to six months of paid maternity leave.
Entrepreneur Staff | 13 min read
Your Business Can Be Boring But Your Marketing Can't
Marketing Strategies

Your Business Can Be Boring But Your Marketing Can't

Everyday products and services require the most creative strategies.
Josh Steimle | 4 min read
Check Out the Amazing Gifts Bill Gates Sent to This Reddit User
Bill Gates

Check Out the Amazing Gifts Bill Gates Sent to This Reddit User

One lucky person gets the Microsoft co-founder as their Secret Santa.
Julie Bort | 2 min read
Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority
Reddit

Reddit CEO Was Wrong to Prank Critics but Reddit Is Right to Ban Toxic Minority

Influential websites have a responsibility to act against online intimidation and fake news, even if Steve Huffman was wrong to change a few critical posts as a joke.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
Reddit to Crack Down on Abuse After CEO Is Targeted
Reddit

Reddit to Crack Down on Abuse After CEO Is Targeted

The social media website known for its commitment to free speech, will crack down on online harassment by banning or suspending users who target others.
Reuters | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why an Open Internet Makes a Better World
Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Why an Open Internet Makes a Better World

Reddit's Alexis Ohanian touts the internet for having democratized information and having 'flattened' the world.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Ousted Reddit Employees Form a Rival, Less Toxic Community Site
Competition

Ousted Reddit Employees Form a Rival, Less Toxic Community Site

It's the latest example of staffers who were let go or quit but believe they can do it better.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
