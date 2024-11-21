A Reddit outage has been occurring off-and-on for two days.

On Wednesday, users reported a mass Reddit outage affecting millions of users. Reddit confirmed the issue on social media and blamed the problem on a "bug in a recent update."

The platform reported that the problem was resolved as of 8:08 p.m. PST on Wednesday. But users were still reporting issues on Thursday, especially between approximately 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., when Downdetector received tens of thousands of reports with an almost even mix of website and app connection issues.

"An update we made caused some instability. We reverted and are seeing Reddit ramp back up," a Reddit spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Naturally, people flocked to X to see what was wrong with Reddit.

*comes to twitter to see if reddit is down or if it's just my phone* — ww, esq. (@whitneyyjanae) November 21, 2024

Me checking Twitter to see if Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/AI882ihWBn — kwl (@lauwk94) November 21, 2024

This story is ongoing.