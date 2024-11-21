Get All Access for $5/mo

Is Reddit Down Again? Tens of Thousands of Users Are Reporting Issues With the Platform. A Reddit outage has been occurring off-and-on for two days.

By Erin Davis

On Wednesday, users reported a mass Reddit outage affecting millions of users. Reddit confirmed the issue on social media and blamed the problem on a "bug in a recent update."

The platform reported that the problem was resolved as of 8:08 p.m. PST on Wednesday. But users were still reporting issues on Thursday, especially between approximately 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., when Downdetector received tens of thousands of reports with an almost even mix of website and app connection issues.

"An update we made caused some instability. We reverted and are seeing Reddit ramp back up," a Reddit spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Naturally, people flocked to X to see what was wrong with Reddit.

This story is ongoing.

